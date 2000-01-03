Developer Pitches Linux-Based TV Solutions

With the open-source "Linux" operating system as

its lever, start-up Emperor System Software believes it can wedge its way into an

interactive-television market that has been dominated by bigger players so far.

While the likes of Microsoft Corp., Liberate Technologies,

OpenTV Inc. and others garnered more buzz at the Western Show, Austin, Texas-based Emperor

quietly got attention from scores of cable operators and set-top-box makers that were at

least willing to explore an alternative for their interactive platforms.

"It really was an overwhelming response," Emperor

president Dan Lee Vogler said following the show.

Emperor is pitching two products: "Studio," Linux

software used for headend-based systems such as servers, video-on-demand arrays and

routers; and "LAVA," combining its TV-Linux real-time operating system with a

Java application-software layer.

Emperor's case is built on Linux, which will make it

easier for developers to create one product that runs on all digital-cable boxes and other

platforms, such as direct-broadcast satellite, terrestrial digital broadcast and Internet

appliances.

TV-Linux runs on the five central-processing-unit platforms

used by 95 percent of interactive set-top makers, Vogler said: Pentium-class, UltraSPARC,

StrongARM, PowerPC and MIPS.

The architecture also provides Java application-programming

interfaces for the eight major interactive-TV standards being used worldwide, including

OpenCable, Digital Video Broadcasting, DAVIC (Digital Audio/Video Interoperability

Council), ATVEF (Advanced Television Enhancement Forum) and JavaTV.

While acknowledging that the cable industry has moved

toward open, interoperable platforms through its OpenCable initiative, Vogler noted that

this still left out the satellite and terrestrial-broadcasting industries -- major markets

for interactive applications.

"By enabling the possibility to do all eight

[interactive standards], we will create an environment in the marketplace to get involved

with this next level of cohesive interactive television. By creating one form of program,

it automatically and inherently makes its way into all marketplaces," Vogler said.

Emperor so far has won deals to work with Houston-based

Broadband Magic, which plans to produce a TV-Linux-based set-top, and with graphics-chip

creator Sigma Designs Inc.

Linux has drawn increasing attention in cable as

manufacturers and operators look for ways to cut costs -- Linux licensing fees tend to be

cheaper than those for Microsoft Corp., Liberate or other "open" systems based

on proprietary code -- and to foster development of more interactive applications.

"More and more broadband-service providers are

choosing Linux servers as part of their Internet-services platforms," said Jeffrey

Campbell, chief technology officer for Canada-based Core Networks Inc., which announced

Linux support for the latest version of its own "CoreOS" broadband-provisioning

and management system last week.

"We have been working with Linux for over a

year-and-a-half, and ongoing support and enhancements for Linux-based systems are a

fundamental part of our product road map," Campbell added.