Deutsche Telekom Eyes Upgrade as Execs Leave

Frankfurt, Germany -- Deutsche Telekom A.G. said it plans

to upgrade its huge cable network, but the ambitions come amid the departures of two key

executives on the broadband front.

The company aims to upgrade its cable networks, which reach

17.5 million homes, to 862 megahertz from 450 MHz -- a project that will enable it to

provide two-way access to subscribers, Telekom board member Gerd Tenzer said at the

Medienforum NRW conference last month.

"We are ready to make the investment with our

partners," Tenzer said, referring to companies that could eventually buy into the

cable system. But these partners first need to be found.

Telekom opened bidding last month on a 75 percent stake in

the cable system. Telekom owns the cable system's backbone infrastructure but only about

one-third of the homes that it reaches.

So far, Telekom has settled on using its copper telephone

network, combined with its cable infrastructure, to provide two-way services to

subscribers.

Tenzer confirmed that Telekom plans to keep 25 percent of

the cable systems as part of the sale. Upgrades can begin only after new investors in the

cable system are known.

Competitors such as Germany's association of cable

operators, known as ANGA, fear that Telekom may use its remaining stake to further delay

the upgrading process in order to protect its telephone assets. Telekom is aiming to make

its telephone networks a broadband conduit by using digital-subscriber-line technology.

Microsoft Corp.'s Microsoft GmbH CEO Richard Roy said at

the same conference that any further delay in the cable-system sale could make attracting

new customers more difficult. "That's because more and more multimedia services will

be accessible via copper telephone lines or via satellite," Roy added.

Telekom head of broadband infrastructure Franz Arnold, who

is in charge of the cable sale, said DSL service wouldn't necessarily compete heavily with

cable.

"We are going to get maybe 250,000 subscribers for our

'T-DSL' service in the next couple of years. That is not enough to seriously compete with

cable," Arnold said. Telekom plans to launch its DSL service commercially later this

year.

However, competitors' fears of a delay in the cable-system

sale were boosted again last month due to the departures of two of Telekom's top broadband

executives.

Torsten Kreindl left the CEO post at MediaServices GmbH,

Telekom's unit that oversees its cable-content business. At the same time, Rainer Hilpert

resigned as managing director of Kabel Deutschland GmbH, the company that oversees the

physical cable infrastructure.

Both companies were founded early this year, amid a wider

reorganization of Telekom's cable systems to prepare the sale. Specifically, the content

business was separated from the hardware business.

Telekom intends to keep 100 percent of the content business

while selling 75 percent of the cable network. Kreindl, who now is becoming a partner in

an Internet company, at one time oversaw all of Telekom's cable businesses.

Observers now believe that the executives' departures could

indicate a further delay in the sale of Telekom's cable assets. Both executives were major

backers of advancements at the company.