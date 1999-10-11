Despite Title, Spurs Eschew PPV

The San Antonio Spurs won't be cashing in on their

successful 1998-99 NBA season by moving their games to pay-per-view from basic cable.

After winning the National Basketball Association

championship in June, the team, which has distributed playoff games on pay-per-view

through Fox Sports Southwest for several years, considered selling games during the

regular season on a PPV basis.

But the Spurs decided last month to continue distributing

regular-season games on Fox Sports Southwest because the team was concerned that it would

draw a smaller audience if games were available only on pay-per-view, said Lawrence Payne,

senior vice president of broadcasting.

"We are taking somewhat of a risk on the gate by

trying to present the games to as many people as possible," Payne said.

Paul Allen's Portland Trailblazers NBA franchise has

distributed its regular-season games through a subscription package for 15 years, but

remains the only team pursuing the PPV model during the regular season.

Fox Sports Southwest also distributes postseason games on

pay-per-view for the Houston Rockets as well as the Spurs. But pay-per-view in the regular

season "is a very difficult sell," said Jon Heidke, Fox Sports Southwest vice

president and general manager.

Fox and the Spurs drew buys from 8 percent to 12 percent of

the 90,000 addressable homes in the San Antonio market for the single Spurs game it

offered on pay-per-view last year, Heidke said.

More teams will likely consider moving postseason games to

pay-per-view as the percentage of addressable homes in cable markets continues to

increase, Heidke predicted. And though it may cost basketball fans more money to see

games, he said subscribers are getting used to the PPV model.

"Early on we used to get a couple of people that felt

it was their God-given right to see these games on television. After we've done it

for a couple of years, those types of calls are few and far between,'' Heidke

said.