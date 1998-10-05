Des Moines Eyes TCI-McLeodUSA Showdown

Tele-Communications Inc. has been granted a new 10-year

cable franchise in Des Moines, Iowa, presumably setting up an eventual showdown with

McLeodUSA.

City officials, which held the third and final reading on

TCI's new franchise last week, will now turn their attention to striking a similar

deal with McLeodUSA, an Iowa-based telecommunications outfit that is already competing

against TCI in Cedar Rapids.

Once McLeodUSA's franchise has been negotiated, the

decision on whether to allow a second cable operator into the state's largest market

will likely go before the voters next spring, Des Moines City Councilman Tom Vlassis said.

"The idea is going to be to create as much of a level

playing field as possible," Vlassis added.

Under its new franchise deal, TCI paid $122,000 to settle

back franchise fees related to a federal court of appeals ruling last year, when the Fifth

Circuit overturned a 1995 Federal Communications Commission order allowing cable operators

to deduct franchise fees from gross-revenue calculations that are used to determine

payments to cities.

The MSO will also fork over $600,000 to cover renovations

at City Hall and the cost of upgrading the city's PEG-access (public, educational and

government) studios.

Vlassis believes that TCI had one reason for reaching a

quick resolution of the franchise issue: "McLeodUSA. There's no doubt that

competition is what pushed this forward. Last year, TCI's attitude was,

'We're just going to revamp the system, introduce digital and call that our

upgrade.'"

Shortly thereafter, however, the MSO launched a $20 million

upgrade of its local network that has increased capacity in the Des Moines suburbs to 450

megahertz, with all of the metro area expected to be at 750 MHz by the end of next year.

"This is a significant market," Vlassis said,

"and they're willing to spend the money to keep what they have."

Vlassis said McLeodUSA was willing to wait until TCI

negotiated its deal, which gave it time to pursue other markets in the state.

"Besides, they wanted to see what they were looking

at," in terms of the franchise that TCI received, Vlassis said. "And TCI is

happy because they're in place, and they wanted to get as much done as possible

before McLeodUSA comes in."

McLeodUSA plans a fiber optic network capable of delivering

video, phone and Internet-access service to the city's 190,000 residents. It already

offers local and long-distance phone service to 5,500 residences and 2,500 businesses in

Des Moines.

Meanwhile, on Oct. 21, TCI will give itself a leg up in its

race with McLeodUSA when it launches its TCI@Home high-speed Internet-access service in

the already-upgraded outlying areas.

"We're doing what we have to do," said Deb

Blume, regional communications director for TCI of Iowa.