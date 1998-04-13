Denver Objects to U S West Cable Plan

Denver -- U S West Communications' plan to offer cable

service at an abandoned Air Force base here has put it on a collision course with city

officials.

The Baby Bell last week asked the Lowry Economic

Redevelopment Authority, which is overseeing the redevelopment of Lowry Air Force Base,

for permission to offer telecommunications services to the community of more than 3,000

homes and apartments.

That package of services would include a cable offering

similar to the one that the company is currently marketing to some 17,000 subscribers in

Omaha, Neb.

However, USWC's request ran afoul of a recent opinion

issued by Denver city attorney Daniel Muse, who said the company would have to obtain a

franchise from the city before it could operate in the public rights-of-way at Lowry.

Moreover, such a franchise would have to be approved by

Denver voters, Muse wrote.

"If anybody wants to provide cable service, they need

to go through the franchising process, pure and simple," said Dean Smits, director of

the Denver Office of Telecommunications.

The telco's plans suffered a setback in November, when

Denver voters rejected a ballot initiative that would have granted the City Council the

right to issue a franchise without having to conduct a referendum.

Meanwhile, Tele-Communications Inc., Denver's

incumbent cable provider, is also expected to oppose allowing USWC to only offer service

in one of the city's most affluent areas, while TCI is required to serve the entire

city under its franchise.

"We would assume that the same would apply to U S

West," said Margaret Lejuste, director of government and regulatory affairs for TCI

of Colorado. "As long as we operate on a level playing field, we're confident in

our ability to compete."

USWC spokesman David Beigie said the request to the LERA is

only "the first step" in seeking to offer service at Lowry. However, he declined

to speculate on whether the company would seek a franchise from the city.

"We'll see where we go from here," Beigie

said. "But the lawyers for U S West are of the opinion that the LERA has the power to

authorize this."

Beigie said the telco is pursuing a strategy of offering

cable service in "select" communities inside its 14-state region.

USWC currently offers cable service in Omaha, and it is

building a fiber optic, switched-digital network capable of serving 7,500 households at

the D C Ranch planned community in Scottsdale, Ariz.