In Demand, TVKO Agree on Lewis-Grant

Obtaining one of the biggest promotional windows in

pay-per-view boxing history, TVKO has reached agreements with cable and direct-broadcast

satellite distributors for its April Lennox Lewis-Michael Grant heavyweight fight.

The agreements give TVKO nearly 10 weeks to promote the

April 29 heavyweight championship fight.

"I can't remember a mega-fight that was brought

to the market this early in the promotion," TVKO senior vice president of programming

Mark Taffet said. "This is exactly the formula that enables the PPV industry to

maximize performance."

In Demand, DirecTV Inc., EchoStar Communications Corp. and

TVN Entertainment will all carry the event, which will retail for a suggested $44.95.

"I give [the distributors] a lot of credit for

reaching agreements so early. It's a tremendous opportunity for affiliates to

maximize revenue in the biggest PPV sports event so far this year," Taffet added.

"Lennox Lewis-Michael Grant for the undisputed

heavyweight championship promises to be an exciting fight, and we're optimistic that

it will be a great performing PPV event for In Demand and its affiliates," In Demand

senior vice president of programming, development and event acquisition Dan York said.

"We're especially pleased to come to terms on the event in time to fully

maximize the marketing opportunities in order for it to become a real television

knockout."

In Demand would not reveal the rate it will receive from

TVKO for the event. Showtime Event Television accused the network of inflating its

licensing fee for a proposed March PPV fight involving Mike Tyson.

"The terms for this event are win-win-win for everyone

involved: TVKO, the cable operators and In Demand," York said. "It illustrates

what can be accomplished when a supplier is forthright and earnest in their desire to

deliver an event to PPV."

The early deals allow TVKO to set deadlines for many

important promotional tactics, such as guide covers, direct-mail pieces and bill-stuffers,

Taffet said.

TVKO will offer operators a marketing-based rate card that

gives a 45 percent split to those systems that run 400 spots and implement four tactics,

executives said.

Each individual system can earn a 50 percent split by

reaching a 1.8-percent buy-rate; an MSO can earn 50 percent of fight revenues by

generating a 1.6-percent buy-rate throughout its systems.

While the fight is for the unified heavyweight

championship, it remains to be seen if champion Lewis -- whose two bouts last year against

popular former champion Evander Holyfield drew nearly 2 million PPV buys -- can carry a

major PPV event on his own.

But Taffet said the long promotional window would give the

company time to effectively market the fight.

"This enables us to continue to capitalize on our

record success in 1999 and plan for the balance of the year," he said.