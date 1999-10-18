In Demand to Be Promoted Regionally

In an effort to get the word out about its new product

brand, Viewer's Choice will make promotional stops in several cities this month to

promote In Demand.

The network plans to unveil more details about the In

Demand launch, scheduled for January, during stops in several top markets, network

executives said. In addition, the network has scheduled three regional meetings for

operators to learn more about the implementation of the brand.

The regional events -- the first scheduled last Wednesday

at the East Coast Cable Show, the second late last week in Los Angeles and a third early

this week in Detroit -- were slated as opportunities for operators to discuss their

concerns about the In Demand changeover.

With each MSO having to deal with how best to implement the

new branding initiative, Viewer's Choice senior vice president of marketing and brand

director Gavin Harvey said the network's grassroots effort will help to smooth the

transition.

"We are investing as much as we have to [in order] to

make sure the transition is as painless and as seamless for operators as it can be,"

Harvey added. "We wanted to talk about it during the regional shows and then take it

to the operators locally."

To coincide with the promotional stops, Viewer's

Choice has developed a prelaunch mailer kit that provides operators with information about

the branding effort to help them prepare for the transition, director of affiliate

relations Greg Rothberg said.

The network has also launched an In Demand Web page as part

of its Internet site so that operators can gain more information about the product.

Once the brand is launched, Viewer's Choice will

implement the second phase of the branding initiative, which will include the rollout of

original programming productions as part of the network's new entertainment division,

Harvey said.

Former Fox Channels Group executive Mark Sonnenberg was

recently tapped to oversee the new In Demand Entertainment division, as well as the

programming and research operations at Viewer's Choice.

In other Viewer's Choice news, the network last week

named Mark Romano as its regional vice president of affiliate relations.

Romano also came from Fox Channels Group, where he served

as senior director of affiliate sales and marketing. He will oversee

affiliate-relations-related activities for the network's Northeast region,

Viewer's Choice senior vice president of distribution and product development Rob

Jacobson said.