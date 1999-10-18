In Demand to Be Promoted Regionally
In an effort to get the word out about its new product
brand, Viewer's Choice will make promotional stops in several cities this month to
promote In Demand.
The network plans to unveil more details about the In
Demand launch, scheduled for January, during stops in several top markets, network
executives said. In addition, the network has scheduled three regional meetings for
operators to learn more about the implementation of the brand.
The regional events -- the first scheduled last Wednesday
at the East Coast Cable Show, the second late last week in Los Angeles and a third early
this week in Detroit -- were slated as opportunities for operators to discuss their
concerns about the In Demand changeover.
With each MSO having to deal with how best to implement the
new branding initiative, Viewer's Choice senior vice president of marketing and brand
director Gavin Harvey said the network's grassroots effort will help to smooth the
transition.
"We are investing as much as we have to [in order] to
make sure the transition is as painless and as seamless for operators as it can be,"
Harvey added. "We wanted to talk about it during the regional shows and then take it
to the operators locally."
To coincide with the promotional stops, Viewer's
Choice has developed a prelaunch mailer kit that provides operators with information about
the branding effort to help them prepare for the transition, director of affiliate
relations Greg Rothberg said.
The network has also launched an In Demand Web page as part
of its Internet site so that operators can gain more information about the product.
Once the brand is launched, Viewer's Choice will
implement the second phase of the branding initiative, which will include the rollout of
original programming productions as part of the network's new entertainment division,
Harvey said.
Former Fox Channels Group executive Mark Sonnenberg was
recently tapped to oversee the new In Demand Entertainment division, as well as the
programming and research operations at Viewer's Choice.
In other Viewer's Choice news, the network last week
named Mark Romano as its regional vice president of affiliate relations.
Romano also came from Fox Channels Group, where he served
as senior director of affiliate sales and marketing. He will oversee
affiliate-relations-related activities for the network's Northeast region,
Viewer's Choice senior vice president of distribution and product development Rob
Jacobson said.
