Death in Wire Case Leads to Judgment

For the lack of a marker, a life was lost.

For the loss of that life, the local cable operator and

Alabama Power Co. will have to pay a Birmingham-area family a $1 million judgment, as

ordered by a jury. That will compensate them for the death of their 20-year-old son, who

became tangled in a ground-to-pole support wire.

"I think the message is clear: They [power and cable

companies] need to mark guy wires. They're relatively cheap compared with the loss of

human life," said Glenda Cochran, an attorney for Randy D. Coleman of Wilsonville in

Shelby County.

The lead attorney for the operator did not return calls to

clarify who would be responsible for paying cable's share of the verdict.

Insight Communications Co. Inc. built the cable

infrastructure in 1988. Insight sold the operation to Cencom Partners L.P. -- the operator

at the time of the accident -- in 1990. The current operator is Charter Communications,

according to local sources. Cencom and Insight are among the named plaintiffs.

Randy T. Coleman was mowing grass on the family property,

according to attorneys. On the third pass, the rear tire of his tractor hooked on the guy

wire. The wheel rode up the wire, flipping the vehicle rear over nose and crushing the

driver.

Cochran said the wire was in a setting that was hard to

see. It had been installed a few years earlier as plant was built to service a nearby

subdivision. A cable-plant supervisor who had installed infrastructure all over Alabama,

including at this site, said guy markers were never used, according to testimony cited by

Cochran.

The family successfully sued Alabama Power, which owns the

pole. Testimony indicated that employees for the power company checked the installation by

cable representatives and allegedly approved placement.

The family also named the tractor manufacturer, New Holland

North America Inc., for product liability. But the jury dismissed the suit against the

tractor maker because seat belts and a roll cage, which may have prevented the death, were

not design requirements on the tractor model.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs argued unsuccessfully that the

tractor driver was negligent. The attorney for the power company told local reporters he

will seek a new trial.