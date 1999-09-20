Deals a SnapTV for ValueVision

ValueVision International Inc., the Minneapolis-based home

shopping network, will rebrand itself as a result of a new alliance with NBC, XOOM.com

and Snap, boosting its presence in

cable households and increasing cross-branding opportunities.

NBC said it will create its own Internet division, NBC

Internet (NBCi), which will include ValueVision, Snap and San Francisco-based Internet

portal XOOM.com.

The company added that ValueVision, which it bought a 19.9

percent stake of earlier this year, will be renamed SnapTV, and its Internet site will be

rebranded SnapTV.com. However,

ValueVision, Snap and XOOM.com will remain separate entities.

The companies said the rebranding will be phased in over

the next six to nine months, and the TV network will continue to be owned and operated by

ValueVision.

The new SnapTV.com Internet portal will include

electronic-commerce opportunities, as well as streaming video of SnapTV's cable channel,

short-form video representations of products and auctions.

"The goal here was not to encroach on either of our

core businesses, but rather, to expand the business to make both of us more money,"

XOOM.com chairman Chris Kitze said in a conference call with reporters. Kitze is slated to

become CEO of NBCi after the agreement is closed.

NBC Cable president Tom Rogers said during the conference

call that the alliance is in line with NBC's Internet strategy. "What we're trying to

do, as we build a broad-based new-media world for ourselves, is to make sure as much [as

possible] of what we have is integrated," he said.

The alliance should bode well for ValueVision, which will

likely be able to take advantage of NBC's expertise in winning new households. NBC has had

great success in expanding its CNBC cable service (which is now in about 68 million cable

homes) and its newer MSNBC channel (48 million).

ValueVision currently has about 32 million households,

although not all of them are full-time equivalents.

According to its previous deal with ValueVision, NBC

guaranteed to bring a minimum of 10 million additional homes to the shopping network, 5

million of which it has already delivered.

ValueVision stock had gained nearly $2 per share since

Sept. 8, but it was down $2.88 to $25 after the deal was announced last Wednesday. The

stock rebounded slightly in early trading last Thursday to $25.25.

Janco Partners analyst Ted Henderson said that while the

deal will probably not bring ValueVision any closer to the No. 1 and No. 2 home shopping

networks -- QVC and Home Shopping Network, respectively -- it will allow the company to

take risks that its competitors can't.

"With HSN and QVC, every hour, they are doing tons of

business," Henderson said. "It's hard for them to justify to their shareholders

or owners why you would do something that is either evolutionary or revolutionary because

they've been so wildly successful. Being in that third-horse position, ValueVision can

take some chances. They can do something that is unique."

Henderson added that the creation of NBCi also raises the

possibility that the division could be spun off as a separate, publicly traded company.

"They formed NBCi as a division, and they've marshaled

all of their Internet assets underneath there," Henderson said. "In the

environment we're in, would it make sense to get a separate currency underneath that

umbrella? Probably yes. It would not surprise me to see them spin that thing off from the

core NBC business."

NBC invested in Snap with CNET Inc. in an effort to obtain

an Internet-portal presence. Prior to that deal, the network had looked at several

different Internet companies, including Lycos Inc., but it was unable to reach an

agreement.

Speculation in the industry has been that although NBC and

Snap have a good relationship, NBC clearly wanted more.