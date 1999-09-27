De La Hoya Bout KOs Record

The Sept. 18 Oscar De La Hoya-Felix Trinidad bout was

billed as the fight of the millennium. And from a pay-per-view perspective, it almost

lived up to the hype.

The welterweight-unification bout generated an astounding

1.25 million buys and $64 million in PPV revenue -- both records for a nonheavyweight

boxing event.

Moreover, the fight's controversial outcome -- a Trinidad

victory by majority decision -- has boxing observers and industry executives already

talking rematch.

The fight's revenue and buy take eclipsed the previous

nonheavyweight record of 800,000 buys and $34 million in revenue set by the De La

Hoya-Pernell Whitaker bout in 1997. Most analysts thought the fight would be a hit, but it

would fall short of 1 million buys.

De La Hoya-Trinidad also ranks as the third-most-profitable

PPV event in history, behind the two Evander Holyfield-Mike Tyson events.

The fight even beat out the 1.2 million buys and $60

million take from March's Holyfield-Lennox Lewis heavyweight-unification bout.

The event came at a good time for PPV distributor Viewer's

Choice, which recently adopted the In Demand brand.

Senior vice president of marketing and brand director Gavin

Harvey said the fight's performance gave the category a boost, and it would help to

position the new brand. The network ran trade ads associating De La Hoya with In Demand.

"My sense is that everybody was happy with the event,

and its performance will create even more enthusiasm for the future," Harvey said.

"The $64 million question -- can the lighter weight

divisions generate heavyweight numbers -- now has a $64 million answer: a resounding

yes," TVKO senior vice president of programming Mark Taffet added. "Even in our

most optimistic projections, we didn't anticipate the performance that the fight provided

to the industry."

Operators around the country were ecstatic about the

fight's performance. It was the top-performing event of the year for Media General Cable

of Fairfax (Va.), which nearly doubled its original projections.

"There weren't that many PPV fights in 1999, so our

subscribers saved for this event," Media General PPV director Ted Hodgins said.

"We also had a lot of people order the fight who had never ordered a PPV event

before."

Systems in Puerto Rico, Trinidad's homeland, pulled an

incredible 40 percent buy-rate for the event, TVKO said. Several systems in the Southeast

also set PPV records, according to the network.

Cox Communications Inc.'s San Diego system set both PPV buy

and revenue records for the fight, system senior product manager Marty Youngman said,

declining to reveal specific figures. The system was very aggressive in marketing the

fight, developing a promotion to coincide with Hispanic Heritage Week earlier this month,

he added.

TVKO vice president and general manager Dan York attributed

the fight's performance to aggressive operator marketing and promotion. The event also

benefited from an unprecedented national marketing campaign that featured such

nontraditional sponsors as Excite.com, McDonald's Corp., MET-Rx USA Inc., Western Union

Holdings Inc. and Puma.

"The PPV business -- given the right product and the

right retailer promotion and sponsorship -- is a very good business," York said.

"Not only did we beat the record for a nonheavyweight fight -- we doubled it."

Industry observers said the fight's PPV success, as well as

its controversial ending, bodes well for a possible rematch. But matching the two fighters

again soon may be difficult, as rival promoters associated with separate television

distributors manage them.

Don King, who has distribution ties with Showtime Event

Television, promotes new champion Trinidad. Industry sources said King may look to pair

Trinidad against World Boxing Association welterweight champion James Page first, via SET

PPV or the Showtime pay service, before any rematch with De La Hoya.

"It's entirely possible that Trinidad could unify the

title next," Showtime Sports and Event programming senior vice president Jay Larkin

said. "Trinidad remains signed to Don King, and King has an outstanding relationship

with Showtime, so we'll be sitting down with Don to see what's next for Trinidad."

While Time Warner Inc., which owns TVKO and Home Box

Office, would like to see a quick rematch, the company -- which has a multifight agreement

with De La Hoya -- could pursue other options. Taffet said De La Hoya could fight former

welterweight champion Ike Quartey or former lightweight champion Shane Mosley.

De La Hoya could also move up a weight class and fight for

the junior middleweight championship. But the most lucrative PPV opportunity is a rematch

with Trinidad.

"We went into this fight knowing that it had the

potential to become a rivalry," Taffet said. "Given the fight's PPV performance,

we hope to be able to present a rematch soon on TVKO."