DBS Success on Events May Haunt Cable

While cable operators are thirsting for real revenue from

the barren pay-per-view event category, direct-broadcast satellite services have been able

to nourish their budgets by aggressively making do with what they have.

As a result of its marketing tactics, distributors may look

at the DBS business more favorably in terms of offering exclusive programming or better

licensing deals once the cyclical event category turns more fruitful.

Facing one of the worst event years in PPV's checkered

history, both operators and DBS services have been struggling to meet PPV-event

projections, and there isn't any relief in the near future. Showtime Sports and Event

Television's cancellation of this year's only scheduled major

heavyweight-championship fight -- a June 6 Evander Holyfield-Henry Akinwande bout --

further pushed the business into an abnormal revenue abyss.

Yet unlike most cable operators, which are waiting

patiently for the next big event, event distributors said the DBS services -- led by

DirecTv Inc. and U.S. Satellite Broadcasting -- have maximized revenues from the midsized

and small events that have been offered through aggressive marketing tactics.

"The PPV industry markets the PPV business like

it's a back-burner product," one PPV-programming executive said, "but

DirecTv markets PPV more as part of its overall business."

MARKETING AND

MORE MARKETING

Because of their broad reach, DBS companies have made a

more concerted effort to promote PPV events on a national level -- including print and

broadcast ads -- which helps to build awareness for the events. Cable operators, however,

can only promote movies and events in the local markets that they serve.

Instead of having one integrated message for an event or

movie, cable subscribers receive erratic promotional messages, depending on how

aggressively the local operator promotes the event.

The ability to advertise on a national platform actually

drives awareness for major events and provides DBS with a major marketing advantage over

cable, said Mark Greenberg, executive vice president of corporate marketing and

communications for Showtime Networks Inc.

"By definition, 100 percent of their subscriber base

is addressable, so their ability to market more efficiently allows them to achieve higher

levels of success," Greenberg said.

"[DBS] has the ability to do more national-television

promotion, which helps both their business and ours."

That national reach, along with an expanded PPV-channel

lineup, also allows DBS services to provide more marketing and scheduling flexibility.

DirecTv, for example, can easily offer five Saturday games as part of ESPN's

college-football package, whereas most cable operators can only offer two or three games

at a time, at best.

"They have things that the MSOs don't have at

their disposal, so right off, there's a certain advantage," said Skip Desjardin,

director of sales and marketing for ESPN. "They have the ability to carry the entire

package, which makes it more attractive to the consumer, and which also makes it easier to

market."

MORE REVENUE

It also leads to higher buy-rates than cable. For

Showtime's Spice Girls PPV concert in January, DirecTv was willing to repeat the show

more often and to provide more marketing support than cable was. As a result, the DBS

services ratcheted up their buy-rates by 30 percent just on the replays.

"They're able to operate with a little more

flexibility, which could make the difference between an average show and a very successful

show," Greenberg said. "Those guys are much more aggressive on the marketing

side."

DBS services' buy-rates for ESPN's

college-football and college-basketball PPV packages are "100 times" better than

those of cable operators because of their ability to effectively market the full gamut of

games for each package, Desjardin said.

The flexibility that DBS companies enjoy on marketing and

scheduling helps to boost buy-rates by 100 percent to 200 percent, said John Rubey,

president of Spring Communications, which distributes a number of niche events and PPV

concerts.

"When you deal with one DBS service, you're

dealing with one marketing machine that is far more efficient [than cable]," Rubey

added.

SPLITS DON'T MATTER

DBS' marketing aggressiveness for PPV is spurred by

its own success.

"One of the reasons why we have had success is that we

invest in the business," said Colleen Galloway, director of PPV for USSB. "We

think that the margins on PPV warrant the kind of spending that we do."

DBS services are so energetic in their approach to PPV that

they're more apt to ante up upfront guarantees, rather than taking the standard 50-50

split. Event distributors applauded these aggressive moves because they all but force DBS

companies to generate a major revenue return, which, more often than not, they are able to

achieve.

"DBS distributors are not as concerned about split

performance [as cable operators are], and they realize that maximizing revenues is the

most important aspect," said Dan York, vice president and general manager of TVKO.

"As a result, they're typically more creative and more aggressive in the

marketing of PPV events,"

He pointed to USSB's buy-rates on TVKO fights, which

is almost "unparalleled," despite USSB only offering two PPV channels.

"They are able to achieve these buy-rates because of their aggressiveness, both on

and off the DBS system," York said.

That marketing push could allow the satellite business to

seal exclusive deals for future PPV events. The services already have exclusive rights to

a number of out-of-market professional-sports packages, but some distributors hinted that

if cable does not step up to the plate, the satellite services could also land exclusive

concerts and other major PPV events.

"Their aggressiveness in the PPV category puts them on

the fast track for acquiring major acts and PPV events," one PPV-event executive

said.

OPS ARE NERVOUS

This has some operators nervous. But while operators are

making the move toward digital compression, the pace has been snail-like. Most operators

are still offering three to five channels of PPV, and they won't upgrade to

double-digit PPV services for at least another one or two years.

Meanwhile, trying to compete with DBS' PPV onslaught

is almost impossible in a limited, analog environment.

"The analog-PPV business is so difficult; we're

trying to do the best that we can until we can move to digital and a more NVOD-based

service," said Pam Euler, senior vice president of marketing for Insight

Communications, referring to near-video-on-demand.

One top 10 MSO executive, who wished to remain anonymous,

admitted that the industry will remain at a major disadvantage to the satellite services

until digital is more prevalent. "Right now, DirecTv is the model for all of us to

ascribe to; until we're able to reach that level of sophistication within our PPV

business, we'll be chasing them," the executive said.

DBS' PPV success can also be traced to its commitment

to the business on the personnel side. Desjardin said DBS services are "very

aggressive" in assigning marketing personnel to handle PPV duties.

At many MSOs, PPV is just one among many duties for

marketers, who feel too under-the-gun to give PPV enough attention.

DirecTv, on the other hand, has a dedicated person working

on sports-PPV, movie and event-PPV programming.

"They take it very seriously, and it pays off,"

Desjardin said.

Rubey added that having a dedicated PPV person also gives

event distributors more flexibility in making changes, or even in offering last-minute PPV

events.

"If you are the owner or marketer of a piece of

software in PPV, the question is: How quickly and efficiently can you get to the customer?

And DBS has a clear advantage at this time," he said.

Desjardin said operators have the ability to match DBS, but

they have yet to commit the necessary resources.

"There is the potential for cable to do just as well;

whether they choose to focus on that aspect of the business remains to be seen,"

Desjardin said. "Maybe the success of the DBS business will spur the operators to do

just as well."