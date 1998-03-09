DBS Reports Strong February

The direct-broadcast satellite industry saw its strongest

February to date, and there's no sign that the momentum will slow.

According to SkyTrends, which tracks DBS-subscriber

numbers, DirecTv Inc. posted 71,000 new subscribers. EchoStar Communications Corp.'s

Dish Network added 55,000 new customers. And PrimeStar Partners L.P. nearly tripled its

January acquisition numbers, with a February count of 46,000, after passing the 2

million-subscriber mark last month.

February has traditionally been a quiet month for

DBS-system sales and subscriber acquisitions. Bob Berzins, senior vice president at Lehman

Bros. Inc., said there was less weakness from January to February numbers in 1998 than in

1997.

"I think that we're going to see some more

momentum here," Berzins predicted.

Berzins attributed the growth to national advertising

campaigns from PrimeStar and DirecTv, as well as better equipment availability from

EchoStar.

Richard Borinstein, senior vice president of merchandising

for RadioShack, said both PrimeStar and the Digital Satellite System are "very

popular right now. We're running at numbers above our expectations." The

retailer does not carry Dish Network equipment.

Jeff Torkelson, vice president of communications for

DirecTv, said the company's record February numbers were due in part to the ongoing

strength of its retail promotions, including a $99 professional installation offer and a

second DSS receiver for $99.

DirecTv now serves 3.453 million subscribers.

PrimeStar's subscribers number 2.008 million, and EchoStar's count is 1.145

million.