DBS Ops Face Deadline for Set-Asides

DirecTV Inc. and EchoStar Communications Corp. are

reviewing proposals from educational and special-interest programmers in an attempt to

meet a Dec. 15 deadline for filling 4 percent of each provider's direct-broadcast

satellite channel capacity with free programming that serves the public interest.

The Federal Communications Commission required the 4

percent set-aside. The commission has not yet ruled on whether EchoStar must broadcast its

set-aside channels from the full-CONUS (continental U.S.) satellites that serve its core

Dish Network service, an FCC spokeswoman said last week.

Distance-learning interests challenged EchoStar's

plans to meet public-interest obligations with spectrum at the 61.5 degrees west longitude

position. Most current Dish Network subscribers would need an extra dish to see that

educational fare.

Monica Pilkey, director of education services for Sarasota,

Fla.-based Educating Everyone, which is reviewing programmers' proposals for

EchoStar's set-aside channels, said the 61.5-degrees slot "is not our favorite

place to be." But it made more sense for educational programmers to proceed with the

review process and not wait for the matter to be settled, she said.

DirecTV has not said which of its three orbital locations

would be used to meet its set-aside requirements. While all are full CONUS, most current

DirecTV subscribers have equipment that can only see channels from 101 degrees.

Stephanie Campbell, DirecTV's senior vice president of

programming, said the company would announce the number and orbital locations of the

public-interest channels it will launch this year in early December.

DirecTV chose to review its public-interest proposals

in-house. A formal application process that began in June is now being finalized. New

applications will be taken on an ongoing basis, Campbell said.

EchoStar has heard from a number of groups who would like

to use the set-aside channels, including foreign-language institutions, universities,

distance-learning programs, tele-medicine outlets, K -12 curriculum providers and other

special interests, said director of educational services Polly Dawkins.

All of the groups are not prepared to program a

24-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week channel on their own, Dawkins said. And some schools

don't want a Dec. 15 start date, because they are not in session then, she added.

DBS providers can charge the public-interest programmers up

to half the cost of the bandwidth they use. Programmers are responsible for their own

production costs. Under FCC rules, the public-service programmers cannot charge DBS

subscribers to view their channels.

Funding could come through the sale of supplemental texts

or online access to teachers, as well as from corporate sponsors and other underwriters.

Commercial-free Noggin, a channel created by the Public

Broadcasting Service and Viacom Inc.'s Nickelodeon, asked to be considered for the

DBS set-aside although it is not technically a not-for-profit entity. The FCC yet to rule

on Noggin's eligibility.