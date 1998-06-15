DBS Hits Moving Target with RV, Boat, Truck Markets

In recent years, the direct-broadcast satellite industry

has been credited with skimming the cream off cable's best-subscriber lists. In some

cases, cable can fight back by offering digital upgrades, expanded pay-per-view lineups

and multiplex premium-movie channels. But when it comes to targeting the mobile market,

DBS leaves cable in its dust.

Tens of millions of Americans travel the roads and

waterways each year in recreational vehicles, boats and trucks. For many, the only way to

ensure that they have regular access to their favorite cable channels is to buy a

mobile-DBS system.

Options range from portable DBS antennae packed in carrying

cases for setup at campsites, picnics and tailgate parties; to expensive mobile systems

that can track a satellite continuously while a vehicle is in motion.

"Obviously, you can't take cable with you,"

said Dick Burke, owner of RV Satellite Systems, a mobile-DBS dealership based in Anaheim,

Calif.

While it's true that some RV parks, truck stops and

marinas have cable hookups, the channel lineups and picture quality are often not up to

par, according to Marvin Oakeson, a sales executive with MotoSat, which manufacturers DBS

antennae with automatic positioners designed especially for RVers.

And in many popular RV hangouts, such as Yellowstone

National Park and Yosemite National Park, there are no cable hookups at all, said Kathy

Thomson, director of sales operations for DirecTv Inc.

Without access to cable programming, travelers might be

limited to VCRs and broadcast television for video entertainment. But renting videotapes

on the road can be problematic for those who don't stay in one place for long. And

campers are often drawn to areas beyond the reach of a good selection of off-air channels.

Bill Greene, controller for Travel-Sat, which also markets

mobile-DBS systems, said the category represents a very big market. With the advent of

less expensive DBS products over the past few years, he added, the market has filtered

down to include medium-priced motor coaches.

When asked about the size of the mobile-DBS market, Thomson

replied, "The potential is enormous." She added that RV-owners are loyal and

avid DirecTv customers. At RV shows and campgrounds, she noted, many RVers show the

product to their friends.

Some RV- and boat-owners travel year-round and call their

vehicles home. So savvy marketers go where their potential customers are, attending RV

shows and boat shows and setting up shop right in campgrounds.

The prime marketing season for portable-DBS systems is

summer, when even part-time RVers and boaters are traveling again. Winegard Co. has

extended through October a promotion offering a free Dish Network receiver with the

purchase of any Winegard mobile system and one year's programming from EchoStar

Communications Corp.

Stefani Haden, director of marketing for FutureTrak

International Inc., which makes a weatherproof antenna for boats and yachts, said

there's a large, untapped market for the product. "People on boats didn't

always know about that option," she said.

In many cases, price isn't a major barrier for signing

up new DBS customers. Boaters have "huge disposable income," Haden said.

Barbara Sullivan, president of Denver-based BG Marketing

Inc., agreed. "So many boat-owners want to have all of the bells and whistles on

board," she said.

Burke said he enjoys serving RV customers because he's

never had a problem with a bad credit card or check, and the upper-middle-class customers

don't require financing.

And once those customers sign up for DBS service on their

boat, motor coach or truck, they're likely to make good residential-DBS customers,

too, if they're not already subscribers.

Sullivan said the best prospects for buying DBS systems for

boats probably already have dishes at home. She added that they might enjoy higher levels

of satisfaction with their DBS service if they don't have to leave it behind when

they spend time on their boats.

Some outsiders questioned the need for travelers to have

any television available -- let alone hundreds of channels -- while they're supposed

to be getting away from it all.

But even active travelers like to watch the news at night,

according to Oakeson. "And if you have bad weather, there's not a lot to do but

watch TV," he added.

Oakeson also said travelers like to watch The Weather

Channel to check on any upcoming storms in areas where they're heading or staying for

the night.

Thomson said off-air antennae help travelers to track

weather patterns more locally. Although national-broadcast-network packages are available

to subscribers beyond the reach of a good local signal, restrictions apply to travelers

just as they do to home-based dish-owners.

And there are some DBS services that travelers can't

access at all unless they can hook their DBS receivers up to land-based phone lines. DBS

subscribers cannot order pay-per-view movies or events directly from a remote control

without telephone hookups. They can call the DBS-service provider directly to order PPV,

but there's often a service charge in doing so, and some spending limits apply.

And since sports-blackout rules apply for DBS, companies

such as DirecTv cannot send season-ticket sports packages to systems that are disconnected

from their phone lines.

Since each digital-DBS box is individually addressable by

satellite, homeowners with single DBS receivers need not notify their providers when they

take that receiver on the road. If they have two or more receivers, however, and they

unplug one from the residential phone line, those subscribers must notify the DBS company

or run the risk of being billed for a second monthly subscription.

Residential-dish owners are generally charged a small

additional "mirror fee" for sending programming to a second box in the same

house if both are plugged into the same phone line.

Oakeson said more RVers would have second receivers in

their vehicles if they didn't have to pay full second-subscription fees