DBS to FCC: Northpoint Could Hurt Our Signals

Direct-broadcast satellite companies late last month asked

the Federal Communications Commission to deny a petition for rulemaking by Northpoint

Technology, citing interference issues as their primary concern.

Northpoint had proposed that the FCC allow it to use the

same 12.2- to 12.7-gigahertz band of spectrum terrestrially that DBS companies already

use.

Under the Northpoint plan, the terrestrial signals would be

sent from local towers at the northern part of a market -- hence, the name -- so as not to

cause interference with U.S. DBS signals, which are generally sent to dishes pointed

south.

The plan was to allow DBS companies to integrate

local-broadcast signals from the terrestrial system using a second antenna, facing north.

And while DirecTv Inc.'s comments called Northpoint's service goals

"potentially beneficial," the DBS company said it would be premature to proceed

with a rulemaking.

"The introduction of new interference sources at 12

GHz simply should not occur until it is conclusively demonstrated that such sources will

not create unacceptable levels of interference to both existing and future DBS

operations," DirecTv said in its filing.

In reply comments filed last week, Northpoint said it takes

the threat of interference to DBS "very seriously," but it believes that

"the basic principles of DBS/terrestrial sharing are sound and have been empirically

verified."

In its comments, EchoStar Communications Corp. disputed

Northpoint's premise, based on initial testing, that DBS systems can accept

carrier-to-noise and carrier-to-interference levels as low as 4.8 decibels. Such levels

would intrude on the rain-fade margins that all DBS companies keep on hold to protect

their signals during inclement weather, EchoStar said.

Northpoint has proposed that noise levels be monitored

during changing weather conditions so that the power of its signals could be adjusted if

DBS rain-fade problems were imminent.

But PrimeStar Inc. said in its filing that Northpoint has

failed to provide details for implementing such an automatic monitoring system.

The DBS companies also called Northpoint's earlier

testing for possible DBS interference into question. They said the tests did not provide

real-world results because they were done only on Digital Satellite System and EchoStar

hardware in one location in rural Texas.