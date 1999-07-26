DBS Faces Equipment Issues Like Digital-Cable Dilemmas

The often-complicated cable-TV relationship between new

programming options and the requisite new customer-premises equipment is about to come

home to roost for direct-broadcast satellite system operators.

Many of the same issues that complicate the lives of cable

operators going digital -- notably, segmenting subscribers by new generations of digital

set-top boxes capable of receiving different services -- are now coming into play for the

DBS industry.

Both DirecTV Inc. and EchoStar Communications Corp. are

adding capabilities and expanding the use of orbital slots to deliver them.

In large part, new subscribers will segment themselves by

their choice of hardware.

But the addition of interactive service platforms -- such

as Wink Communications Inc., America Online Inc.'s "AOL TV" and Microsoft

Corp.'s WebTV Networks -- as well as local-into-local broadcast capabilities and

high-definition-television reception all raise new questions about the degree of

integration in receiver designs, hardware subsidies and, in some cases, the installation

of new, larger satellite dishes.

It's likely to be months before all of the equipment and

service options are addressed -- particularly with the uncertainties surrounding

legislation providing for local-into-local broadcast-TV service -- including any subsidies

or incentives to existing subscribers who upgrade their hardware.

With very few exceptions -- such as local-into-local

service from EchoStar -- the new interactive-service and programming options from DirecTV

and EchoStar will require new receivers. And most subscribers will require new satellite

dishes, as well.

Early next year, DirecTV is expected to add Wink-enabled

interactivity to its programming lineup, essentially by passing through Wink enhancements

transmitted by those broadcast and cable networks that have agreements with the Alameda,

Calif.-based interactive-platform developer.

Also in the first half of next year, DirecTV plans to add

its next interactive enhancement, AOL TV, in concert with the nation's leading

online-service provider.

Only Thomson Consumer Electronics has announced plans to

offer a box capable of receiving Wink-enhanced programming.

The new receiver, unveiled at the Satellite Broadcasting

& Communications Association's annual show last week, includes 2 megabytes of flash

memory -- instead of the 500 kilobytes standard in current boxes -- and additional

random-access memory so that the box can download a Wink interpreter, which is expected to

be ready later this year.

The memory upgrade was added specifically for Wink

capabilities, but it may not be limited to them, Thomson vice president for DBS-product

management David Spomer said. "We see that as a valuable feature for keeping the box

updated," he added.

That box, though, will be different from Thomson's DirecTV

receivers that are capable of receiving HDTV programming. "For now, we'll handle

[those capabilities] discretely," Spomer said.

The crossover will be local-into-local broadcast-reception

capability, which will be part of both Thomson's Wink-enabled and HDTV-capable receivers.

Both DirecTV and EchoStar have said that they will begin

carrying HDTV programming from Home Box Office and, potentially, other programmers later

this year, although the exact start date continues to shift.

And depending on the deliberations of the House-Senate

conference, both DirecTV and EchoStar expect to begin offering local-into-local

broadcast-TV service later this year or in early 2000 in markets representing

approximately 50 percent of U.S. TV households.

For HDTV, EchoStar will offer a "sidecar"

tuner/decoder that connects to the high-speed-data port on EchoStar's new "Dish

500" receiver, also unveiled at the SBCA show. The HDTV adapter will sell for

"less than $300," a spokesman said.

Hardware capable of receiving HDTV programming from DirecTV

will be more prevalent, with Thomson, Hitachi Ltd. and Toshiba America Consumer Products

all planning to ship digital-TV receivers with DirecTV reception built in.

Both Thomson and Mitsubishi Digital Electronics America

Inc. also plan to introduce set-top digital-TV/DirecTV receivers.

"We expect to announce similar agreements with other

hardware manufacturers soon," a DirecTV spokesman said.

Only Hughes Network Systems has announced plans for a

receiver capable of processing AOL TV content, although other manufacturers are believed

to be talking with both AOL and DirecTV -- among them Philips, which is developing a

dial-up set-top box compatible with AOL TV.

"[It depends on] what consumers want and to what

extent is DirecTV willing to subsidize these products," Philips Digital Video Systems

general manager Rudy Roth said. "This is a very complex business with all of these

deals and cross-relationships. All of these players have their capabilities, limitations

and business relationships."

To an extent, DirecTV appears to be segmenting -- and

dividing its business among -- its hardware vendors by interactive capabilities.

Thomson will introduce the first Wink-enabled box, while

Philips launches the first DirecTV receiver to incorporate TiVo Inc.'s

hard-disk-drive-based personal-TV service. HNS, meanwhile, has been ceded the initial AOL

TV receiver introduction.

"There are no immediate plans" to have a single

receiver with all three capabilities, a DirecTV spokesman said.

There are few indications of a similar strategy on the part

of EchoStar. Although EchoStar's contract manufacturer, SCI Systems Inc., was the first to

begin manufacturing receivers that can download OpenTV Inc.'s interactive-platform

software, Philips apparently plans to add that capability to its own EchoStar receivers.

"We have a relationship with OpenTV, and we are

developing products together with them," Roth said.

Changes in DBS receivers, meanwhile, will be matched by the

introduction of a new generation of somewhat larger satellite dishes that are designed to

see more than one orbital slot.

DirecTV subscribers who opt for local-into-local -- those

outside of New York and Los Angeles -- and those who add HDTV programming will need new

18-inch-by-24-inch dishes with dual LNBs (low-noise-block downconverters) to receive

signals from both DirecTV's main orbital slot at 101 degrees west longitude and the

119-degree slot it acquired from PrimeStar Inc.

The slot at 119 will be used for HDTV programming and

local-into-local service outside of Los Angeles and New York.

EchoStar is going with a 20-inch round antenna for

local-into-local service, with the dual-LNB antenna capable of receiving programming from

EchoStar's full-CONUS (continental United States) slot at 119 degrees and the 110-degree

slot it acquired from News Corp.

EchoStar, in fact, is moving some of its core programming

to 110 degrees from 119 -- a move that will require most, if not all, of its current

subscribers to either get new dishes pointed at 110 degrees or the new 20-inch dishes

capable of seeing both slots.

"We do expect to offer [incentive] programs" for

current subscribers, an EchoStar spokesman said, "most likely in the form of [free]

programming."

EchoStar's Dish Network subscribers, though, won't need new

receivers to watch programming transmitted from its communications satellites at 119 and

110 degrees, the spokesman added.

"And a lot of [subscribers] already have two

dishes" -- one for 119 degrees and a second pointed at EchoStar satellites at 148 and

61.5 degrees, which are currently used for niche programming -- he said.

Neither DirecTV nor its hardware vendors have publicly said

anything about incentives for current subscribers who need new dishes. But a DirecTV

spokesman noted, "We are looking at initiating some offer or incentive" for

those customers who may or may not encompass the new receiver, as well as the dish.

For both DirecTV and EchoStar, the use of two orbital slots

is almost certain to complicate the installation of satellite dishes. In the short term,

at least, there's widespread belief that the percentage of customers who opt for

professional installation will increase markedly from the current average of about 50

percent.

"It will be more complicated," Spomer said.

"We're going to recommend professional installation. We think this is going to follow

a curve similar to the early days" of DirecTV sales, when most consumers paid for

professional installation.