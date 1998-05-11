DBS Expands Distribution Beyond Retail

DBS dishes are turning up in the damnedest places.

In its attempt to build a solid subscriber base as quickly

as possible, the direct-broadcast satellite industry is expanding hardware distribution

beyond the traditional retail channel.

Today, consumers can get a free DBS dish along with a new

home or a new Honda. And someday soon, they'll find DBS receivers built into

high-definition television sets.

Market-leader DirecTv Inc. has been especially aggressive

in setting up additional distribution channels. The company created its special-markets

division in 1995.

Originally created to support Digital Satellite System

distribution through the hospitality industry, the department has since begun to look at

other nontraditional channels, said John McKee, DirecTv's director of special

markets. Developments include entry into the multiple-dwelling-unit business, wireless

cable deals and marketing arrangements with telephone companies.

DirecTv's special-markets department also works with

nationally known companies that want to give away new DSS dishes as premium-sales

incentives.

Honda Motor Co., for example, is giving away a free DSS

dish with the purchase of a new motorcycle in its "Honda Dream Days" promotion,

running through May 31.

And McKee said DirecTv is test-marketing its DBS product

with ADT, the nation's largest home-security company. ADT is giving away a free DSS

dish, along with a few months' free programming, to entice consumers to choose its

security service over the competition.

It's too early to target the percentage of

DirecTv's business that will eventually come from systems sold or given away outside

of the traditional retail channel, McKee said.

But industry analysts said retailers that sell DBS today

need not be concerned that they'll be displaced anytime soon.

"Most sales are still happening in the mainstream

consumer-electronics points of sale," said Steve Blum, president of California-based

Tellus Venture Associates. "Anybody else will have to come in and start from the

bottom."

Mickey Alpert, president of Washington, D.C.-based Alpert

and Associates, said retail plays a crucial part in DBS distribution because consumers

still feel the need to go into a store a couple of times to check out a DBS system before

they buy one.

"As DBS reaches critical mass and more and more people

become familiar with the product," Alpert said, "retail will become less

important. But that hasn't happened yet."

PRIMESTAR'S

PROBLEM

Blum said PrimeStar Inc.'s limited retail distribution

will be a challenge for the company if it gets the go-ahead to market a high-power DBS

service.

Today, RadioShack is the only national retailer that

markets PrimeStar. The more retail deals DirecTv and EchoStar Communications Corp. garner

before PrimeStar attempts to distribute its high-power service, the harder it will become

for PrimeStar to break into those same outlets, some have argued.

"PrimeStar is behind the eight ball in terms of

getting retail distribution," Blum said. "The chance of it getting anything on

the shelves this year are slim." That makes it all the more important that PrimeStar

seek marketing deals outside of retail, Blum added.

But even outside of retail, some choice deals have already

been signed.

TELCO DEALS

DirecTv, for example, has signed marketing agreements with

several regional telephone companies, which offer to lease their subscribers DSS equipment

and to sell DirecTv programming for a cut of the monthly revenue.

Late last year, DirecTv and AT&T Corp. severed a

similar arrangement after AT&T failed to sign up a significant number of DirecTv

subscribers. DirecTv has said that it believes that the local presence of a regional phone

company will help to attract more customers to its DBS offers.

McKee said such telephone partnerships don't

necessarily cannibalize the DBS-retail business. In a controlled test that DirecTv

conducted with Cincinnati Bell Telephone Co., the additional DBS-ad spending from the

phone company actually expanded the overall size of the market.

"Retail sales picked up momentum," McKee said.

EchoStar also offers its service through telephone

companies, said Jim Spreitzer, sales director for telecommunications and energy at

EchoStar. As the telephone industry faces increased competition, some telcos are choosing

to bundle video services like DBS as a way to stand apart from the competition.

UTILITIES GET

INTO THE GAME

Spreitzer said EchoStar is offering its Dish Network

programming to gas and electric companies, too, as the power industry begins its move

toward deregulation.

When utility companies have surveyed their customers,

Spreitzer said, entertainment has been rated No. 1 on the list of potential bundled

services.

"The one-bill concept also rates very high," he

added.

While it may seem unlikely that consumers would choose to

buy a television service from their utility company, Spreitzer said it's not so

far-fetched. Consumers like the fact that the local energy companies have been around for

100 years, and that they have never let them down.

Even when Dish Network service is bundled in with a utility

bill, Spreitzer said, "we're not privately labeled." The Dish Network name

is always included.

It's an important consideration for DBS companies that

are as eager to build brand-name recognition as they are to boost subscriber numbers.

"We're preoccupied with our brand," McKee

admitted. "We would only go into a strategic alliance that would allow our brand and

our partner's brand" to be strengthened.

In DirecTv's tests with regional-power companies,

DirecTv still bills the subscriber for the programming directly, although the hardware and

installation payments are thrown into the electric bill.

DirecTv is in tests with three power companies, McKee said,

and it is in discussions with "a gaggle" more of them.

McKee admitted that the jury is still out on whether

DirecTv will sign up many subscribers through such deals.

But that won't stop the company from moving ahead with

other possible ventures. DirecTv has already expanded deals with at least two wireless

cable operators -- Heartland Wireless Communications Inc. and Wireless One -- to allow the

operators to market DirecTv to single-family homes. A number of other wireless cable

operators distribute the DBS service only to the MDU trade.

McKee said DirecTv is also in discussions with cable

operators about joint marketing alliances. The deals would probably not be limited to

transport, McKee said, because "our focus is on building our brand."

As one of the first DBS companies on the market and the

leader in overall subscriber numbers, DirecTv's brand goes a long way toward helping

the company to sign new deals.

"People come to us because we have good brand

equity," McKee said. "Most people would prefer to do business with a company

that has ownership as strong as ours."

But in some cases, a consumer may wind up with a DBS dish

without ever considering the brand at all. For example, a new homeowner may find a dish on

the roof upon moving in -- whether or not it was requested.

"We believe that satellite dishes are going to be a

replacement for cable," McKee said. "Just as in previous decades, builders would

prewire for cable, we'll be doing the same thing for DSS."

DirecTv's commercial-system-operators' network

targets the home-construction community, as well as the apartment-building market.

As DBS companies continue to expand, other marketing

opportunities will arise.

"I suspect that business television will be a unique

way of distribution," Alpert said.

Companies that have salespeople across the country may find

a way to lease transponder space on DBS in order to communicate. Once the dish is in the

home for business purposes, the DBS provider has a good shot at selling entertainment

packages, as well.

EchoStar already has a program for business television in

place.

And the DBS industry continues to think up sneaky ways of

fulfilling its plot to put a dish on every home.

Once DBS receivers are built into HDTV sets, Alpert said,

that takes away the upfront purchase cost of DBS.

"As cable converters became standard features in TV

sets," he said, "you'll see DSS, Dish [Network] and PrimeStar built into

TVs."