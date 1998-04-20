DBS EXECS MULL HDTV PLANS; CONSUMER UPGRADES NEEDED

New York -- Direct-broadcast satellite providers may

deliver high-definition television as early as the end of this year, but the signals won't

reach current DBS systems.

DirecTv Inc. president Eddy Hartenstein said last week that

the company's first two full-time HDTV channels would be launched from its new Galaxy

III-R satellite.

"Whether it becomes profitable enough for us to do

that at 101 [degrees west] remains to be seen," he added.

Until then, current DirecTv subscribers would need a new,

slightly larger dish to receive signals from both Galaxy III-R and from the company's main

satellites at the 101 orbital location.

Also required would be new receiving equipment that

integrates signals from both orbital locations. Thomson Consumer Electronics plans to

build the upgraded Digital Satellite System technology directly into its first digital

televisions and HDTV set-top boxes. According to Hartenstein, DirecTv is in discussions

with three other manufacturers to build similar devices.

"As soon as sets are commercially available, we'll

have two channels of high-definition programming," Hartenstein said during a SkyForum

conference here last Wednesday.

He said the channels will air full-time, and they will be

devoted to pay-per-view movies.

DirecTv is also in discussions "with virtually all of

our programmers" about their plans for HDTV, Hartenstein said, adding that most of

them have not finalized such plans.

HDTV signals require the bandwidth of four or more

standard-definition feeds, which will force DBS companies to make some hard choices as

programmers decide that they want to launch high-definition feeds.

"That bandwidth doesn't come free," Hartenstein

said, although he would not go as far as to say that he would require fees from

programmers to lease capacity for new feeds.

"Talking-head shows don't make a lot of sense for

high-definition," Hartenstein added.

Movies, of course, do make sense in HDTV, and premium-movie

market-leader Home Box Office has already expressed plans to be an early HDTV supporter.

DirecTv can't commit to carrying HBO's first HDTV feeds because it does not carry HBO. Its

neighbor on the DSS platform, U.S. Satellite Broadcasting, does.

When asked how soon the company would offer an HBO HDTV

feed, USSB president and CEO Stanley E. Hubbard would not commit.

"That's a decision that would ultimately be made

sometime in the future," Hubbard said. "We're not saying that we're not going to

do it."

Hubbard dismissed the possibility that HBO might separate

its HDTV feeds from its other multiplex package and sell those to DirecTv.

Because USSB has just a fraction of the channel capacity

that most DBS companies do, devoting even one channel to a bandwidth-hungry HDTV feed is

not a casual decision. Hubbard pointed to the greater number of channels as the primary

reason why consumers switch to DBS.

"Once you've committed that bandwidth" to HDTV,

Hubbard said, "you've probably committed it for 50 years or better."

Not all DBS companies face such tight constraints. EchoStar

Communications Corp. is likely to use its temporary operating authority for additional

spectrum at its secondary 61.5-degrees-west DBS orbital location to test HDTV, said

chairman and CEO Charlie Ergen. Other possible uses for the temporary spectrum are

educational testing, data testing and PPV movies.

The temporary access won't be used to launch local-to-local

services in additional markets. Because the spectrum use is only temporary, Ergen said,

"you can't give something that you might take away later."

Ergen said EchoStar would support HBO's decision to launch

an HDTV feed.

"We could do HDTV tomorrow, and we don't care what the

format is," Ergen said, adding that 720p (progressive-scan format) is the most

bandwidth-efficient. "We're not going to pick the standard," he added.

DirecTv has already held public HDTV demonstrations using

the 1080i (interlace) format, but it is not precluding other formats, according to

Hartenstein.

Current Dish Network equipment from EchoStar is not

HDTV-capable.