Davids Moves Up to A&E Post

The History Channel general manager Dan Davids will move

over to head up its sister service, A&E Network, replacing Brooke Bailey Johnson, who

is leaving effective March 31.

Johnson, A&E's executive vice president and

general manager, is resigning to spend more time with her family. She will serve as a

consultant to A&E Television Networks.

Johnson, who has been at A&E since 1989, said she has

two teen-age children, a boy and a girl. "As they get older, their need for you

grows," she added. "I wanted to grab the window before they leave forever."

Davids will assume Johnson's titles at A&E,

executive vice president and general manager. In turn, his successor for those same titles

at History will be Abbe Raven, who is getting a promotion after serving as senior vice

president of programming for the network. Neither Davids nor Raven were available for

comment last week.

Both Davids and Raven have been at History since its launch

in January 1995, and they are credited with the service's success to date, which

includes various awards and strong distribution growth. The network now reaches 62 million

homes.

In their new roles, Davids and Raven will be responsible

for the strategic planning, programming, consumer marketing, brand development and

day-to-day operations of A&E and History, respectively.

A&E Networks president and CEO Nickolas Davatzes said

Davids and Raven have done "fantastic jobs" at History. At A&E, Davatzes

said, he expects Davids to continue the network's expansion into more original

dramatic and documentary programming.

Also last week, Ronald Schneier was promoted to the slot of

executive vice president of sales and marketing for A&E Networks. Previously, Schneier

was executive vice president of sales.