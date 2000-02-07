Data Wars Head to the Skies

The war over Internet access has gone cosmic. Even as local

carriers fight to bring Internet services to homes and offices via fiber, an increasing

number of companies are looking upward for a competitive edge in faster Internet access

and video streaming.

Companies such as iSKY, iBEAM Broadcasting Corp. and Loral

Space & Communications Ltd.'s "CyberStar" have all joined the game, and

the number of companies providing Internet access via satellite promises to grow at

breakneck speeds over the next three years.

Satellite "will continue to have its own dominant

niche," said Karl Wu, vice president of Internet Services for Loral CyberStar

Services. "That's why you're seeing so many players in building satellite

networks. There's plenty of room for both technologies to grow."

Currently, satellite makes up a tiny fraction of the

Internet market compared with fiber. But it is projected to have a 10 percent to 15

percent share by 2008, said Christopher Baugh, senior satellite analyst with Pioneer

Consulting of Cambridge, Mass. That will translate into some $38 billion in annual

revenue, including both business and residential use.

Satellite has several benefits over fiber, industry

analysts said. It is able to feed more information into more homes over a larger territory

at a lower cost. It can reach remote parts of the world, including areas in the United

States, where it is unprofitable to lay fiber. And it can often send large amounts of data

at much faster speeds than fiber can.

The downside has been limitations on sending data back to

the satellite, which these systems have worked around.

In one of the most highly anticipated launches in the world

of satellite, Denver-based iSKY plans to deliver two-way wireless and affordable broadband

Internet access via satellite to any home or small office in the United States, Canada and

Latin America in late 2001.

The company estimated that its largest customer segments

will comprise those homes and small businesses that do not have access to cable-modem or

digital-subscriber-line broadband services.

"We forecast that 25 million to 30 million U.S. homes

and 70 million to 80 million Latin American homes will not have access to other broadband

solutions when our service hits the market next year," iSKY president and CEO Thomas

Moore said. "Of those, we expect a significant number will choose a

satellite-broadband solution. Our high-speed, user-friendly and low-cost service will

contribute to our success."

The company will use Ka-band frequencies, which use a large

number of small "spot beams," rather than a single continental U.S. (CONUS)

beam.

Spot beams allow a large degree of frequency reuse, meaning

that one beam may be transmitted at the same frequency as long as it is aimed at different

parts of the country. The average system design affords between 10 and 12 times frequency

reuse, thus increasing communications capacity per satellite.

The geosynchronous-earth-orbit satellite that iSKY plans to

use will allow the company to begin service with just one satellite in place.

Customers will require an iSKY modem and 26-inch dish to

use the service. But clients with direct-broadcast satellite TV will be provided with a

"one-dish solution" by being offered one of the company's satellites in

place of the ones they have.

Moore estimated that iSKY will spend $750 million to build

and launch its first two satellites to serve North America and Latin America and for

operating expenses. To date, the company has secured financing for approximately one third

of that total.

Recently, iSKY announced that it had secured $50 million in

a second round of funding from blue-chip investors including Kleiner Perkins Caufield

& Byers, TV Guide Inc. and Liberty Media Group, the latter for its "@Home in the

Sky" broadband service. Kleiner Perkins and TV Guide participated in the first round

of iSKY funding, while Liberty is a new investor.

The company has retained Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette

Inc. and Morgan Stanley Dean Witter & Co. as investment bankers to help meet the

remainder of its financing needs over the next 18 months.

In addition, iSKY announced last Wednesday that Arianspace

of Evry, France, will launch the company's first two satellites, iSKY-1 and iSKY-2,

which will be built by Palo Alto, Calif.-based Space Systems/Loral, a leading designer and

manufacturer of both geostationary and low-earth-orbit satellites. Arianspace will also

provide more than $100 million of construction-period and long-term financing.

The service's launch is already generating excitement

among Internet providers. "They have a very good concept," said Dan

O'Brien, president and chief operating officer of Denver-based High Speed Access

Corp., which is in discussions with iSKY.

Another company eyeing the cosmos is iBEAM. Launched late

last year, the Sunnyvale, Calif.-based company wants to give media companies like MSNBC,

the British Broadcasting Corp. and Bloomberg L.P.'s "Bloomberg Interactive

TV" the ability to bypass congestion of fiber networks and beam video to its clients.

For that to happen, iBEAM is building a $250 million

network that bundles media traffic and bypasses the Internet's core by sending

information via satellite to the Internet's periphery.

Although the company remains "agnostic" to the

vehicle with which it provides Internet access, according to vice president of marketing

Tom Gillis, satellite allows video to get to its destination faster, particularly when it

goes out to thousands of users.

The idea is to send video over fiber to one of iBEAM's

two national centers, and then to beam it up to a satellite transponder that sends

pictures to some 12 regional data centers -- as well as thousands of servers that are

equipped with receivers -- then on to thousands of Internet providers that have local

connections to users. "Satellite makes sense for a certain class of traffic,"

Gillis said.

However, he pointed out that satellite does have its

drawbacks. It is difficult to beam in some parts of the country where the company

can't get roof access to get a clear shot at the bird, as he put it. And bad weather

can hamper the clarity of a feed.

But satellite networks have low maintenance costs.

"Once you launch a satellite, 15 years is the typical life cycle," he added.

"That is very cost-effective."

Loral CyberStar remains a dominant player in the satellite

Internet business. The company allows for Internet-protocol global multicast,

Internet/Intranet and fully managed end-to-end private-network solutions.

In addition, its parent company, Space Systems/Loral,

builds satellites, including those of its competitors like iSKY.

Loral CyberStar's dominance in the marketplace,

however, is not keeping the company from moving ahead with plans to remain competitive. Wu

said the company is expected to have a two-way-satellite rollout to consumers at the end

of the year, and it will initially limit its trials to rural areas.

"It is our every intention to offer Internet access to

the consumer," he added.