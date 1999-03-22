Data Services Take Initiative in Solving Subs Tech Problems

Road Runner has secured the services of an outside

contractor to provide assistance to high-speed-data customers calling in with technical

problems.

Road Runner began using Columbus, Ohio-based Stream Inc. in

December to handle so-called tier-2 calls, where customers' technical questions are

beyond the scope of the local cable customer-service representatives' know-how, said

Steve Van Beaver, Road Runner's senior vice president for operations.

The move comes as rapid growth in the cable-data-customer

base and growing complexities of computer and online technology make it difficult for

service providers to keep up with customer-support responsibilities in-house.

For example, recent problems in this area have prompted

adjustments in technical-support management between AT&T Broadband & Internet

Services (formerly Tele-Communications Inc.) and its service provider, At Home Corp.,

although the latter's @Home Network remains committed to dealing with the new

challenges in-house.

At Road Runner, it was becoming increasingly obvious that a

firm like Stream was better equipped to exploit new methods and technologies in this area

and to handle increases in call volume resulting from rapid subscriber growth, Van Beaver

said.

Stream specializes in providing technical customer-service

support for various entities on an outsourced basis. Road Runner is a joint venture of

Time Warner Cable and MediaOne Group Inc.

"They have 155 staff people devoted to serving Road

Runner customers," Beaver said. "It's a very sophisticated operation

that's set up to do just this sort of thing."

Stream also has tools such as an automated e-mail-response

system that taps the Road Runner troubleshooting-information base to deliver suggested

solutions matched to specific problems, Van Beaver said.

"This and other online-support mechanisms really help

in alleviating call volume and getting quick solutions to our customers," he added.

Stream's service takes advantage of the online

help-desk system that Road Runner put in place nearly one year ago, which goes beyond the

listing of frequently asked questions that typically serves as the user's online

directory in finding a trouble category.

The system breaks problems down into main categories and

subcategories, in "pull-down menus" that can be accessed via key-word searches.

The system also keeps track of the types of calls and

solutions being offered, serving both as an early warning system to wide-scale problems

and as a means of continuously updating information on the best approaches to solving

problems.

With the integration of all 12 of Road Runner's

regional service clusters into the group's new national backbone architecture, the

troubleshooting system will register new problems and their solutions, which online

customers everywhere can tap into as similar problems arise, officials said.

Road Runner's counterpart, @Home, is also making

changes in its customer-support system, including taking over the tier-2 task for TCI.NET

(a division of AT&T Broadband), which had been handling queries on its own. Customers

were complaining about long hold times and lack of responsiveness to their problems.

Officials attributed that problem in part to the fact that

TCI.NET personnel often had to get the attention of @Home's tech-support staff on

particular problems before answers could be passed on to customers.

*Home chief technical officer Milo Medin acknowledged that

the @Home system had not worked as well as it should in dealing with recent problems, such

as those that have plagued users in the Connecticut region.

"In general, one of the things that I'm not happy

about is how our customer-support organization reacted to the Connecticut problem,"

Medin said. "It didn't supply the right amount of information to help people

figure out what was going wrong."

The company is beefing up support staff and focusing on

better training. In addition, @Home officials are working one-on-one with members of a

Connecticut users' group to help them optimize their setups for use with the network,

Medin said.

AT&T Broadband has taken steps to address customer

complaints on another front, as well. At the end of February, the company sent out a

letter to its high-speed-data customers, saying that it had deleted language from its

subscriber agreement "which referred by implication to the possible release of

individual customer information to market-research firms, merchants or advertisers."

AT&T Broadband assured customers that it had no

intention of selling mailing lists of @Home customers or releasing individual customer

information to third parties.