Danish Cable Op to Try New IP Device

Las Vegas -- A Canadian company believes that it has

fulfilled the cable industry's desire for a premises device that would make voice

over high-speed data a practical option.

The latest wrinkle has prompted a Danish company to commit

to what promises to be the first commercial launch of Internet-protocol telephony by a

cable operator. Telia Network Services of Aarhus, Denmark, is preparing a trial launch of

the device, which converts analog voice signals from a standard telephone to IP data for

transmission through a cable modem.

The company -- which is now serving 500 customers with

voice over high-speed cable-data links -- intends to launch the service in the

150,000-customer franchise area by the end of the year, said Hans Eriksson, vice president

of data-network services for Telia.

Vienna Systems Corp., a leading supplier of IP-telephony

systems based in Kanata, Ontario, unveiled what it calls the "IPShuttle" last

week at the National Show in Atlanta and at the Networld+Interop conference here.

It marked the first time that a supplier has demonstrated

low-priced gear designed specifically for transmitting voice signals to and from analog

telephones over the data channel of the hybrid fiber-coaxial cable network. In Atlanta,

Com21 Inc. and 3Com Corp. demonstrated the technology at their booths, making use of their

modems to deliver voice signals over the coaxial network at the convention center.

"We've had a tremendous number of people from

cable companies in the United States and abroad inquiring about this technology [at the

National Show]," said Rob Milne, vice president of engineering for Vienna.

"Based on our discussions here, we anticipate that a number of trials will be getting

under way in North America in the near future."

Vienna, which is one of a small handful of vendors working

with Cable Television Laboratories Inc.'s Packet Cable task force, has introduced the

technology in a stand-alone device priced at $495 in single-unit quantities. The company

intends to move to a modem-embedded version, which, within a year or so, would add $100 or

less to the cost of a modem, Milne said.

"We're talking with Com21 and 3Com, as well as

with a couple of other modem manufacturers," he said, adding that discussions just

got under way because the product had been under wraps until last week.

The IPShuttle box, measuring about

six-inches-by-nine-inches and a little over one inch thick, is in essence a thin-client

network computer. It makes use of digital-signal-processor technology from Texas

Instruments Inc. and Sun Microsystems Inc.'s Java software to support flexible

provisioning of feature enhancements through the downloading of Java applets in

configurations specific to the service strategies of each operator.

The box supports two lines of service, converting analog

signals from each telephone to IP and mapping the signals onto Ethernet for connection via

a 10baseT port into the cable modem.

Service features, user authentication and call direction

are managed at a headend-based call-processor server before being connected to the

regional-gateway server, which interfaces with the public-switched-telephone network, as

well as with the IP backbone. This allows calls to either be sent to other regions over IP

networks or to be connected locally to users who are not on the cable-data voice network.

In the case of long-distance calls, the IP signals are

passed through a regional gateway at the destination point, where they are converted to

circuit signals or, in the eventual case of interconnected IP-cable networks, passed onto

the local-headend call-processing server for transport to cable-telephony subscribers.

The system currently supports a number of standard calling

features such as caller ID, call waiting, the ability to put a call on hold and the

transfer of a call to another line or to voice mail.

"We're also equipped to support 911

calling," Milne said.

The system could be used to support first-line service,

although it remains to be seen whether the cable industry wants to take on that burden,

Milne added.

"There's a considerable amount of debate over

that question with the Packet Cable group," he said.

Telia, Sweden's dominant phone carrier, moved into

Denmark via its purchase of a cable company there three years ago, and it is expanding

into other countries, too, Eriksson said.

"We consider Scandinavia and the Baltic states as our

home market, and we are looking at other European countries, as well," he added.

The company is positioning itself as a first-line

competitor against TeleDenmark, Denmark's primary telephone company, and it will

initially focus on providing first-rate plain-old telephone service, Eriksson said.

"We expect to add more advanced features as we move

beyond the initial commercial launch," he added.

The IPShuttle DSP supports either Lucent Technologies'

Telemedia codec (encoder/decoder), offering compressed voice transport at 8 kilobits per

second, or full primary-rate (64-kbps) transport, presenting operators with a choice

between conserving bandwidth and offering toll-quality service.

Telia has chosen the full rate, Eriksson said, adding,

"Our tests show that the compressed signal falls somewhat below the [subjective test]

measure for primary rate, although it is close."

By starting out with call quality that's transparent

to standard telephone service, Telia will be in a position to offer varying levels of

quality at lower prices, Eriksson noted.

"For someone who wants to pay less, maybe we give them

less bandwidth and we use compression," he said.

Eriksson said the IPShuttle adds a delay of about 32

milliseconds to the end-to-end connection, which is low enough to allow Telia to target an

overall delay factor of under 100 milliseconds -- well below the 150-millisecond mark set

by the International Telecommunications Union as the measure for toll-quality phone

service.

This delay factor encompasses all of the time that it takes

for a phone signal to be converted from analog, passed through the gateway servers and

converted back to analog in a phone-to-phone IP call.

The Vienna product group represents the first commercial

iteration of the evolving platform under discussion within the Packet Cable group, where

the flexibility to offer various levels of service and enhanced features is key to meeting

a wide variety of strategic goals within the operating community. The product group also

includes a multiline Ethernet-LAN (local-area network) phone that can be used in

connecting office phones to the cable network.

The conformance to the Java-centric NC architecture opens a

means of creating value-added services that are presently not available over the PSTN,

including online directory, video telephony and much else.

"We're working with a select group of vendors and

trying to be low-key about our plans at this point," said a source close to the

Packet Cable initiative, asking not to be named. "We think that things will move

faster this way than if a huge number of players are involved, especially since we're

working within the parameters of IP-telephony standards like H.323 that will ensure that

other suppliers can quickly adapt products to our needs."

This strategy dovetails with the considerable amount of

work already under way in the NC domain, where developers are targeting devices and Java

applet-based features for the IP-telephony market, in general.

For example, U.K.-based Ubiquity Software Ltd. is working

with Vienna to develop Java-based front-end interfaces supporting directory and

conferencing services that can be accessed through screen phones that are tailor-made for

the IP environment, as well as through standard phones and personal computers.

Using the Ubiquity interface, operators in the future could

offer a white-pages-type service at much lower rates than callers currently pay for 411

directory service, noted Kerry Hawkins, vice president of sales at Vienna.

"If the caller has a network computer-enhanced phone

and requests directory assistance, the information can be provided without any involvement

of personnel at the service company, which means that it can be priced much cheaper than

411," Hawkins noted.