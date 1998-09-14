Daniels Gives $100K For Broncos Park
Denver -- Ever the sports fan, cable pioneer Bill Daniels
has stepped in to help fund an election campaign to build a new stadium for the National
Football League's Denver Broncos.
Daniels recently forked over a $100,000 check to Citizens
for a New Stadium, a local group backing an extension of the 0.1 percent sales tax that
the city used to build Coors Field, home of Major League Baseball's Colorado Rockies.
Daniels had contributed $100,000 in 1990 to the campaign that built the new baseball
stadium.
The vote is set for November.
Multichannel Newsletter
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.