Daniels Gives $100K For Broncos Park

Denver -- Ever the sports fan, cable pioneer Bill Daniels

has stepped in to help fund an election campaign to build a new stadium for the National

Football League's Denver Broncos.

Daniels recently forked over a $100,000 check to Citizens

for a New Stadium, a local group backing an extension of the 0.1 percent sales tax that

the city used to build Coors Field, home of Major League Baseball's Colorado Rockies.

Daniels had contributed $100,000 in 1990 to the campaign that built the new baseball

stadium.

The vote is set for November.