Daniels Donates $1.75M Home to School

Denver -- Cable pioneer Bill Daniels was at it again last

week.

The 77-year-old so-called "father of cable

television" has donated a $1.75 million home to the University of Denver, which will

use it as the official residence of the school's chancellor.

The donation included $500,000 to cover furnishing and

renovations at the 8,837-square-foot home, which is located in the exclusive Denver

Country Club area.

Daniels reportedly purchased the home earlier this month.

"I knew that DU did not have a chancellor's

residence, and my research told me that any first-class institution in the country has

one," Daniels told the Denver Post.

DU chancellor Daniel Ritchie -- whose own donations to the

school included 50,000 acres of Colorado ranch land, valued at $42 million -- is expected

to move into the home next fall.

Daniels' latest act of largess comes four months after

he announced that upon his death, his lavish, $7 million "Cableland" mansion

will be donated to the city of Denver, which has agreed to use it as the official mayoral

residence.