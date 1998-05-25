Daniels Donates $1.75M Home to School
By Staff
Denver -- Cable pioneer Bill Daniels was at it again last
week.
The 77-year-old so-called "father of cable
television" has donated a $1.75 million home to the University of Denver, which will
use it as the official residence of the school's chancellor.
The donation included $500,000 to cover furnishing and
renovations at the 8,837-square-foot home, which is located in the exclusive Denver
Country Club area.
Daniels reportedly purchased the home earlier this month.
"I knew that DU did not have a chancellor's
residence, and my research told me that any first-class institution in the country has
one," Daniels told the Denver Post.
DU chancellor Daniel Ritchie -- whose own donations to the
school included 50,000 acres of Colorado ranch land, valued at $42 million -- is expected
to move into the home next fall.
Daniels' latest act of largess comes four months after
he announced that upon his death, his lavish, $7 million "Cableland" mansion
will be donated to the city of Denver, which has agreed to use it as the official mayoral
residence.
