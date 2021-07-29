CuriosityStream Expands German Footprint With Spiegel TV

CuriosityStream said it has struck a deal with German production company Spiegel TV that will boost its footprint in that country, adding hundreds of hours of German-dubbed programming to the SVOD service, as well as creating a rebranded linear channel in German-speaking Europe.

CuriosityStream already has a presence in Germany. As part of the deal, Spiegel TV will rebrand its Spiegel TV Wissen, which offers content focused on society, culture, technology, nature and the environment, under the Curiosity name for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. CuriosityStream, Spiegel TV and its subsidiary Autentic will contribute content to the new Curiosity Channel, which will continue to be operated by the current management team, led by Patrick Hoerl from Autentic and Michael Kloft from Spiegel TV.

“This is a milestone moment for CuriosityStream, demonstrating our commitment to expanding globally through strategic distribution partnerships,” CuriosityStream CEO Clint Stinchcomb said in a press release. “Germany is already our top non-English-speaking market, and we’re delighted to join Spiegel TV and Autentic in introducing the Curiosity brand to millions more viewers and subscribers. I am confident our shared commitment to quality, factual content will create even stronger growth in German-speaking territories and throughout the world.”

Spiegel TV is a subsidiary of the German news magazine Der Spiegel and was formed in 1988. Headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, Spiegel TV has more than 140 employees and produces the most successful political news magazine show on German private TV.

“This partnership is all about delivering the best possible local and international factual content to the German speaking market. Spiegel TV, Autentic, and Curiosity are teaming up to serve the proven appetite for original and unique factual shows in the German speaking market, featuring one of the most discerning audiences in the world,” Kloft said in a press release