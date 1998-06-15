Cue the Sun: Dawning of E-Commerce

When the takeout line of a new movie is popularized before

the film is released, you know that it's a winner. "Cue the sun," from the

surreal, media-centric The Truman Show, is the best script line since Jerry

Maguire's "Show me the money!" Appropriately, it is uttered as the

video-idealized world and the real world of title character Truman Burbank confront one

another.

The "televisionary" movie, appropriately, takes

for granted a broadband world where an entire channel has been dedicated to Truman's

life for 30 years. Among the film's delightful convergences are the integrated

product placements, eventually identified as the financial sustenance of the

mega-production.

Contrary to today's floundering infomercial business

or wandering online shopping ventures, Truman's sales pitches are front and

center. His clients push him up against a featured ad poster every day on his way to work;

his best buddy always carries a six-pack of beer (label clearly visible); and his wife

periodically extols a hot-chocolate drink or a new kitchen utensil. The movie's charm

is that these satiric marketing moments are so cleverly handled that you wish there were

more.

As we learn later, operators are standing by to take orders

for these products, as well as for all of the clothes, cars, props and other merchandise

seen on Truman's round-the-clock channel.

Contrast this integrated-merchandising vision with the

electronic-commerce crusade that Web promoters are currently pushing. Despite promising

predictions and creative wizardry (online contests and blatant banner ads), e-commerce is

still largely a pull-oriented business.

Forecasts envision that interactive shopping will become a

$60 billion enterprise (or maybe $300 billion, if you favor the rosiest prognosticators)

within five years -- up from about $1 billion or $6 billion today (again, depending on

whom you believe).

The poster-child success stories of e-commerce (Amazon.com,

Dell Computer, Travelocity and PC Flowers) demonstrate that a handful of commodity

products can be peddled via narrowband circuits. In some cases, significant competitors

and rival products have quickly emerged in the same categories.

For example, Microsoft's Expedia and many

airline/travel-agency ventures are nipping at AMR's Travelocity. In the book sector,

there are growth spurts at BarnesAndNoble.com and, recently, at SpeedServe.com -- a book,

video and game seller backed by Ingram, the wholesaler that also happens to supply many of

the competing online book merchants.

This will make for an interesting case study in

"disintermediation."

All of these early cyber-selling ventures are reminders

that e-commerce is not just another storefront, despite what IBM's

"e-business" campaign may suggest. Selected catalog merchants and automakers

have found niches online, but their industries as a whole show mixed feelings about

cannibalizing their existing marketing methods via e-commerce.

More important, the nascent e-shopping business continues

to experiment with online alternatives -- some of which are reinventing the ways that

customers shop. Thanks to electronic agents that can search for the right product or price

on behalf of a shopper, a new opportunity is being defined. In the business-to-business

sector especially, prospective customers are posting requests-for-bids on industry-focused

Web sites, such as those run by VerticalNet.

This kind of retail matchmaking redefines shopping. It has

exciting prospects as it comes to the broadband platform. In the consumer realm, online

auctions are hot: More than 100 such specialized bidding ventures are available online

today, and other, unconventional marketing milieus are being developed to take advantage

of real-time interactivity, pricing and availability.

Broadband technology can make these services even more

attractive and revitalize the shopping channels, adding along the way another new revenue

stream for network operators. Eventually, Truman-like capacity to buy what you see

on any show may be viable.

There is a dark side to integrating sales and content, and

it strikes at the heart of the "church-state" separation that many traditional

media hold so dear. Even the Federal Trade Commission's bureau that examines

advertising claims is concerned: After all, it is mandated to pursue commercials that make

false claims or merchants that don't fulfill their end of sales agreements. If ads

are integrated with editorial or entertainment content, the feds could find themselves

stepping on First Amendment or free-press-rights issues where they don't want to be.

That's a reality that didn't have to be dealt with in The Truman Show's

messianic denouement, with its "creator" revelation akin to that of the great

and powerful Oz. Its thought-provoking possibilities linger on, however, at the

rosy-fingered dawn of broadband e-commerce, complete with digital dollars and

cyber-convenience.

Cue the sun.

I-Way Patrol columnist Gary Arlen especially admired Truman

Burbank's sartorial choices -- always signs of a smart shopper.