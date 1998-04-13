CTAM Conference Has New Name
By Staff
Alexandria, Va. -- CTAM, the cable industry's
marketing association, has renamed its annual marketing conference, which will be held
from June 28 to July 1 in Chicago, the CTAM Marketing Summit, and announced that this
year's theme will be "From Chaos to Control."
Ron Cooper, executive vice president of operations for
MediaOne and a co-chair of the conference, said much of the conference will focus on
"not only dealing with the realities of the changing times, but more importantly, how
to profit from them."
The conference's other co-chair, Carter Maguire, vice
president of Turner Network Sales, said the association wanted to distinguish CTAM the
organization from its conference.
"It is our hope ... that in time, rather than saying
'Are you going to CTAM?' members will start to say 'Are you going to the
The Summit?'" Maguire said in a prepared statement.
One of this year's general sessions will feature noted
Harvard Business School professor Rosabeth Moss Kanter, and another will spotlight
"The Starbucks Story" with a number of senior executives from the ubiquitous
coffee retailer.
