CTAM Conference Has New Name

Alexandria, Va. -- CTAM, the cable industry's

marketing association, has renamed its annual marketing conference, which will be held

from June 28 to July 1 in Chicago, the CTAM Marketing Summit, and announced that this

year's theme will be "From Chaos to Control."

Ron Cooper, executive vice president of operations for

MediaOne and a co-chair of the conference, said much of the conference will focus on

"not only dealing with the realities of the changing times, but more importantly, how

to profit from them."

The conference's other co-chair, Carter Maguire, vice

president of Turner Network Sales, said the association wanted to distinguish CTAM the

organization from its conference.

"It is our hope ... that in time, rather than saying

'Are you going to CTAM?' members will start to say 'Are you going to the

The Summit?'" Maguire said in a prepared statement.

One of this year's general sessions will feature noted

Harvard Business School professor Rosabeth Moss Kanter, and another will spotlight

"The Starbucks Story" with a number of senior executives from the ubiquitous

coffee retailer.