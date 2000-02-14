Cross-Industry Coalition Backs Fee Bill

An attempt to legalize late-payment penalties in Maryland

has blossomed into a battle between corporate lawyers and class-action litigators.

Cable operators in Maryland -- backed by the state Chamber

of Commerce and other industries -- got a bill introduced (Senate Bill 145) that would add

late fees and regulated amounts to state law.

The bill, in its current form, does not address the amount

of late fees. It only states that the charge -- whether a flat fee or a percentage of the

amount owed -- must be disclosed to customers when they sign contracts. This would protect

current late-fee collection, as well as insulating operators and other businesses from

future litigation.

The bill also covers late-fee practices retroactive to

1995.

The bill is a direct result of a successful class-action

lawsuit against United Cable of Baltimore L.P., which is now operated by AT&T

Broadband & Internet Services. The class -- made up of 35,000 to 40,000 cable

customers -- was awarded a judgment of $7.59 million, and the ruling and amount were

upheld on appeal.

Losing the lawsuit was alarming enough to businesses that

charge late fees, including cable operators. They were motivated to contact the

legislature, though, after reading the wording of the appeals panel.

The appeals judges opined that late fees should be

subjected to a "reasonableness and equivalency" test. They faulted the cable

amount, which exceeded the state-constitution limit of 6 percent per year, and suggested

that late charges should be as low as 10 cents per month.

Supporting cable are lobbyists from varied companies,

including Bell Atlantic Corp. But that comrade-in-arms brings its own baggage: The telco

was followed to the hearing table by attorneys for class litigants against it. In an

action against the regional Bell operating company, attorneys representing 1 million

residential phone users urged the panel to protect consumers.

Business operators argued that low late-fee rates do not

provide a strong incentive for consumers to pay their bills on time. Revenue lost from

those late payers must be recovered from other customers who do pay their bills on time,

they added.

At a state Senate hearing, one lawyer held up an ad

soliciting plaintiffs for yet another late-fee case, warning legislators that it is open

season on industry without standards set in state law.

Cable's coalition has attracted a high-powered sponsor in

Thomas Bromwell (D-Baltimore County), the chairman of the state Senate Finance Committee,

which hosted the first reading of the bill earlier this month.