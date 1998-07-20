Critics Lending Larger Ear to Cable

Pasadena, Calif. -- Ted Turner's impassioned mea

culpa, a comedian mooning everyone to kick off Home Box Office's presentation and

a battery of new primetime series from cable networks can mean only one thing: It must be

the critics' tour.

During the cable portion of the Television Critics

Association summer tour here, from July 9 to 12, a wide variety of cable programmers were

all pitching their original primetime series.

The many original series being previewed were in addition

to cable's usual bumper crop of made-for-TV movies for the summer and fall. And,

echoing what has been said at prior TCA tours, a number of actors and producers -- most

prominently Jodie Foster -- insisted that their movie projects couldn't have been

done anywhere else but on risk-taking cable.

"I absolutely foresee doing more on cable, because I

realize that there are some things that are just incredibly well-suited to cable nowadays,

where people are willing to take the financial risks," said Foster, executive

producer of Showtime's The Baby Dance.

Cable courted TV critics from across the country at the TCA

tour, with presentations studded with talent as varied as fragile veteran Beach Boy Brian

Wilson, bitter Burt Reynolds, born-again Gary Busey, gracious Ann-Margret and former

"Scud Stud" Arthur Kent.

Afterward, several critics said they were particularly

intrigued by and enthusiastic about the eclectic assortment of programs coming from

Lifetime Television, BBC America, VH1, Sci-Fi Channel and Game Show Network.

But Fox Family Channel's Aug. 15 relaunch of The

Family Channel was still getting a negative buzz days after officials made their

presentation.

Several TV writers pointed out that just a few years ago,

they and many of their peers used to skip the cable portion of the TCA tour. But critics

can't afford to miss it anymore.

"Cable has become more dominant as a cultural

force," TV Guide critic Matt Roush said.

MTV Networks and its stable of programming services

provided more details on a number of plans that have previously been announced. For

example, VH1 identified the films that will make up its first-ever slate of original

fiction and nonfiction made-for-TV movies.

Those include: The Two of Us, about a mythical

meeting of Paul McCartney and John Lennon after The Beatles' breakup; the documentary

Trouble Girls: Women in Rock; Sweetwater, the tragic story of lead singer

Nancy Nevins; the documentary Meat Loaf; That's Rock 'n' Roll,

featuring top rock performances; and Whirlygig, a dance-variety show.

At the tour, a number of critics were lauding as funny and

clever the new series that VH1 is debuting. That group of shows includes the half-hour Vinyl

Justice, in which two "music police" go out on patrol and stop people in

their cars to see what music they have on.

"They [VH1] are playing to their strengths,"

Roush said, referring to the network's new programming. "They really know how to

escape the clutter."

MTV: Music Television, continuing its major programming

revamping, unveiled two new shows: The Cut, a daily show that gives artists an

arena to present their talent; and Revue, where artists perform and talk about

themselves. MTV also ordered up to 22 new episodes of Celebrity Deathmatch; the

network said it has a pilot in production for its first one-hour drama; and it said it is

developing a 13-week soap opera based on C.D. Payne's Youth in Revolt.

The critics' reaction was particularly strong

and positive to Lifetime's three new original primetime series, which include two

sitcoms, Maggieand Oh Baby, as well as the hour-long drama Any

Day Now. Those shows caught the eye of Roush and several others.

"The three series looked great," said Diane

Eicher of the Denver Post. "I would watch any one of them."

Gail Pennington of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch

described the Lifetime shows, which debut Aug. 18, as "fabulous." She said,

"It's [Lifetime] really going to give the [broadcast] networks a run for their

money."

And her critic-colleague, David Glasier of The

News-Herald in suburban Cleveland, agreed.

"They [Lifetime] seem to be extremely focused on their

niche now, which is the key to success for cable," Glasier said. "Their new

shows are so much better and so much smarter that what NBC did with its 'Ladies of

Monday' [Must-She TV] night."

In addition to touting The Baby Dance and its

airing of Lolita, Showtime on Aug. 1 will debut its two new original primetime

series: Linc's, which is like a black Cheersset in a

Washington, D.C., bar, featuring Pam Grier; and Rude Awakening, starring Sherilyn

Fenn and Lynn Redgrave, which is already being described as an American Absolutely

Fabulous.

The blockbuster programming discussed at the TCA

included The Cold War, Cable News Network's 24-hour series, which debuts Sept.

27. Ted Turner, vice chairman of Time Warner Inc., was asked whether the public will tune

in to a documentary with such an exhaustive length.

"The Civil War [by Ken Burns] was 11 hours, and

people watched it," Turner said. "Believe it or not, [Cold War] is

already nicely in the black on its first run, and it's only sold, I think, in about

40 countries ... The reaction's going to be very positive. I know that because

I've seen it, and I'm not a dummkopf,although I don't feel

quite as smart as I did a couple of weeks ago."

Shortly thereafter, Turner went on to personally and

profusely apologize for CNN's "Operation Tailwind" story, which the network

has since retracted, which charged that the U.S. military used lethal nerve gas on

American defectors in Laos during the Vietnam War.

On the Cold War series, Glasier gave CNN credit for

taking on the project.

"I have always been a champion of endeavors like

that," he said. "When a network aims high and doesn't apologize for it, I

say bully for them."

Just as HBO began its presentation, comedian Bob

Odenkirk, star of its late-night Mr. Show with Bob and David, mooned the

audience of critics. They remained pretty much unfazed, as did HBO CEO Jeff Bewkes.

"Notice, by the way, no tanning -- no artificial or

regular tanning on that end," Bewkes pointed out, referring to Odenkirk's rear.

"All of our programming will live up to that today."

Two of HBO's key original movies for the coming season

are The Rat Pack, starring Ray Liotta as Frank Sinatra; and Winchell,

featuring Stanley Tucci as ornery gossip columnist Walter Winchell. The Rat Pack

debuts Aug. 22, while Winchell comes on Nov. 14.

Fox Family's unveiling of its new primetime

lineup and its plans to scrap all of The Family Channel's programming -- except The

700 Club, which it must keep on the air as part if its deal to acquire Pat

Robertson's network -- was criticized during its session. And critics continued to

carp at other networks' presentations, as well.

At Nickelodeon's TCA session, one critic, referring to

Fox Family, told Nick officials, "We had a presentation here a couple of days ago

from another network that's going into the kids' and family business that

didn't seem to have any smidgen of responsible broadcasting. You guys have always had

a smidgen. Can you talk about the responsibility of a programmer to do something other

than to simply entertain and make money, especially when it comes to kids'

programming?"

Some critics were turned off by Fox Family's decision

to feature reality-based comedies that have "attitude" on a network that has

been traditional and family-value oriented, airing reruns such as Hawaii Five-0.

"I wanted to tell them to run for their lives,"

Pennington said. "Their programming is a retread of Fox [broadcast stuff]. The bottom

line is quality, even sight unseen."

Glasier complained about Fox Family "putting the pedal

to the metal on 'attitude'... It was a sell job, and that's not what we

need to hear."

But Glasier, who has been attending the TCA since June

1985, added that Fox Family is a network worth watching, and change isn't a bad idea.

"The Family Channel had gotten very musty and

redundant because of [Nick at Nite's] TV Land," he said.