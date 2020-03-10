Critical Wireless Communications Convention Cancelled

The International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE2020) has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

The now cancelled wireless expo in Las Vegas

The convention, whose focus is on educational sessions and exhibits for wireless critical communications professionals--public safety, utilities--had been scheduled for March 30-April 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

"After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to postpone IWCE 2020," the group said. "We will continue to keep everyone informed and will announce a new date shortly."

Convention organizers said it was a tough call but said that "the experience and safety of our community and everyone involved in the event continues to be our top priority."

Among the companies and agencies planning to have a presence at the convention, which was expecting 12,000 attendees, included Samsung, Microsoft, PBS, Apple, NTIA, NSA, Treasury and the FAA.