Crier Bolts to Court TV
New York -- Fox News Channel anchor Catherine Crier, a
former Texas judge, is jumping ship to join Courtroom Television Network in October and
host a new midday legal-news show, officials said last week.
Crier, who came to FNC three years ago from ABC's 20/20,
has been hosting a 10 p.m. interview show, The Crier Report. It hasn't been
determined yet when Crier will actually leave FNC, although she won't start at Court
TV until October.
FNC quickly named Paula Zahn, current anchor of The Fox
Report with Paula Zahn,to replace Crier's 10 p.m. slot with a new show
that's in development.
Crier's new show on Court TV will offer commentary and
analysis on topical legal-news stories and issues.
Crier left the bench in 1990 to venture into television,
hosting Crier & Co. at Cable News Network.
In a prepared statement, Crier said, "It was exciting
to be part of the dynamic launch of Fox News Channel, and I have enjoyed my three years
here, but my first love is the law. I am looking forward to being a part of a cable
operation geared toward reaching those who are as passionate about the law as I am."
In a prepared statement, FNC chairman Roger Ailes said,
"Catherine was instrumental in the successful launch of FNC We appreciate her
contributions to the network, but we understand her desire to leave news and return to her
legal roots."
