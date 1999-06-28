Crier Bolts to Court TV

New York -- Fox News Channel anchor Catherine Crier, a

former Texas judge, is jumping ship to join Courtroom Television Network in October and

host a new midday legal-news show, officials said last week.

Crier, who came to FNC three years ago from ABC's 20/20,

has been hosting a 10 p.m. interview show, The Crier Report. It hasn't been

determined yet when Crier will actually leave FNC, although she won't start at Court

TV until October.

FNC quickly named Paula Zahn, current anchor of The Fox

Report with Paula Zahn,to replace Crier's 10 p.m. slot with a new show

that's in development.

Crier's new show on Court TV will offer commentary and

analysis on topical legal-news stories and issues.

Crier left the bench in 1990 to venture into television,

hosting Crier & Co. at Cable News Network.

In a prepared statement, Crier said, "It was exciting

to be part of the dynamic launch of Fox News Channel, and I have enjoyed my three years

here, but my first love is the law. I am looking forward to being a part of a cable

operation geared toward reaching those who are as passionate about the law as I am."

In a prepared statement, FNC chairman Roger Ailes said,

"Catherine was instrumental in the successful launch of FNC We appreciate her

contributions to the network, but we understand her desire to leave news and return to her

legal roots."