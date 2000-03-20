Cox Will Test HDTV With CBS in Omaha

Cox Communications Inc. said last week that it will test

the market demand for high-definition television in its Omaha, Neb., system, with the help

of local CBS Corp. affiliate KMTV and local consumer-electronics retailer Nebraska

Furniture Mart.

KMTV does not yet offer digital signals over the air. In

the initial market test with Cox, the local television station will pull down a HDTV feed

from the CBS network and ship it to Cox on a fiber optic connection, Cox of Omaha vice

president of public affairs Mike Kohler said.

The MSO and the broadcaster have not publicly announced

their HDTV plans to local viewers because the HDTV-encoder modules needed to connect

digital-television receivers to the Motorola Broadband Communications Sector

"DCT-2000" digital-cable boxes are not yet available.

Cox should have the boxes to deliver to Nebraska Furniture

Mart within the next two weeks, Kohler predicted.

Most cable operators are waiting for digital-television and

cable-compatibility standards to be finalized and digital must-carry issues to be resolved

before they move forward with large-scale HDTV rollouts.

But some operators -- including Time Warner Cable and

Cablevision Systems Corp. -- offer select HDTV programming in a limited number of markets.

Cox will charge no additional fees to its digital-cable

customers who choose to watch the HDTV programming. In addition to CBS, Cox will also make

Home Box Office's HDTV feed available at no additional charge to digital-cable

customers who already take HBO.

Kohler predicted that other networks would follow suit with

HDTV programming once the market test gets under way.

Cox expects demand for the HDTV service to be driven in

part by CBS' plans to produce and air high-profile sporting events in HDTV, including

the Masters Golf Tournament, U.S. Open tennis matches and National Football League games.

CBS already airs many of its primetime series in HDTV,

including Touched by an Angel and Everybody Loves Raymond.

Cox serves about 172,000 homes in its Omaha system,

including about 20,000 digital customers. Kohler said the digital service is available to

all of the homes passed in the Omaha system, but he admitted that the penetration of HDTV

sets in the market is still quite low.