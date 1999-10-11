Cox, Time Warner Redo Partnership

Atlanta -- Cox Communications Inc. and Time Warner Cablerestructured their cable-television partnership -- dubbed TWC Cable Partners -- with eachtaking control of systems in Florida and Staten Island, N.Y., respectively.

Under the new partnership structure, Cox will own acontrolling interest in the 73,300-customer Fort Walton Beach, Fla., system, allowing thecompany to consolidate the operation with its adjacent system in Pensacola.

Likewise, Time Warner will own a controlling interest inthe 109,500-customer Staten Island system, and it will consolidate it with adjacent TimeWarner properties.

According to documents filed with the Securities andExchange Commission, the Florida systems also received about $104 million in cash to beused for planned capital improvements and a reduction of debt.

Since 1992, the two companies have each owned a 50 percentinterest in the partnership, with Cox managing the Fort Walton Beach system and TimeWarner managing the Staten Island system.