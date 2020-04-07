Cox Techs Will Stay Outside During Service Calls

Cox has sent out a notice to its residential customers that Cox technicians will no longer be making in-home visits.

They will still be coming to homes, just keeping "a safe distance outside" connecting with residents for "remote assistance" via video chats.

"You will get the support you need to stay connected," the company assured its subs, but also asked them to help themselves to manage their service whenever possible.

Cox has also reduced the hours of its Cox Stores, it told them.

"The health and safety of our employees, customers, and communities is our number one priority," the email read. "That’s why we are taking additional steps to help keep both you and our employees safe during the Coronavirus crisis, while keeping you connected to the things that matter most."