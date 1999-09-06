Cox Signs On to NBC Olympics Package

Cox Communications Inc. has joined AT&T Broadband &

Internet Services and DirecTV Inc. in officially signing up for NBC's Olympic Games cable

package, which includes a $1-per-year, per-subscriber surcharge and long-term renewals for

CNBC and MSNBC.

"We have had a good relationship with NBC for a long

time," a Cox spokeswoman said, "and we were able to reach an agreement with them

that we liked."

At least one NBC Cable official has also said that NBC

closed an Olympics deal with MediaOne Group Inc., which AT&T Corp. is in the process

of acquiring. But MediaOne officials wouldn't confirm that last week.

"We have not discussed the Olympic package with NBC

and, therefore, we have not made any agreements to carry it at this point," a

MediaOne spokesman said.

With Cox, AT&T Broadband and DirecTV alone, NBC would

have roughly 25.2 million subscribers signed up for its Olympics package, which includes

five Games from 2000 through 2008. NBC will carry two-thirds of its Olympics coverage on

CNBC and MSNBC, with the rest on its broadcast network.

NBC Cable Distribution president David Zaslav said he has

done more than 180 charter deals for the Olympics package, but they won't be announced

until later this month. So far, only the AT&T Broadband, DirecTV and Cox pacts have

been made public.

"Our goal was to have one-half of the industry signed

up for the deal a year in advance of the first Olympics," Zaslav said. "We have,

in fact, exceeded our goal, and we plan to make more announcements in the next 30

days."

Some operators have balked at the package because of its

cost. NBC gave operators until July 31 to sign up for the charter Olympics deal. Under

that deal, operators must pay an Olympic surcharge of $1 per subscriber, per year, during

the term of the eight-year contract for the five Olympic Games that NBC has the rights to.

In addition, the deal grants long-term renewals and

license-fee increases for CNBC and MSNBC, starting out with nickel increases for both

networks next year -- to 25 cents per subscriber, per year from 20 cents for CNBC and to

23 cents from 18 cents for MSNBC -- with lesser increases to follow, according to sources.

"The deals we did strike really show that the industry

cares about the value they bring to their subscribers," Zaslav said.

Meanwhile, NBC Cable director of local ad sales Brian Hunt

told cable ad executives at an industry event last week that affiliates will get more than

1,600 30-second units to sell locally during the first Summer Olympics to be covered on

cable. The 268 hours of cable coverage are due on MSNBC and CNBC Sept. 15 through Oct. 1,

he confirmed.

Operators will get preliminary Olympics media kits later

this month, Hunt said, with more detailed ones coming in January. "One caveat is that

you can't sign any clients until after Jan. 1," Hunt told the operators, although

talks with prospective advertisers can start now.

Jim Forkan contributed to this story.