Cox Puts Kids on Camera for Discovery

Cox Communications Inc. and Discovery Channel are helping

to give kids their first on-camera exposure through the second annual Discovery Kids on

Camera joint promotion.

In addition to generating exposure for the network and

creating good will for the local cable system, the campaign, exclusive to Cox, was also

designed to promote local ad sales. Cox is a part-owner of Discovery parent Discovery

Communications Inc.

In 19 Cox markets, children ages 6 through 12 will have the

chance to audition to appear on local and national commercial breaks surrounding Discovery

Kids programming.

"In smaller markets like Roanoke [Va.] and Omaha, this

represented a rare opportunity for local residents to get in front of the camera,"

Cox CableRep Advertising marketing director Debby Mullin said.

To participate, kids will be asked to describe their

ultimate adventure in front of the camera.

Before their auditions, kids and parents were sent to local

advertising clients to pick up a co-branded audition kit, including a script, auditioning

do's and don'ts, information on the Discovery Kids Channel, stickers and a game

card to bring to the audition.

Cross-channel spots and system Web site banner ads touted

the promotion.

After the auditions, some local systems posted photographs

of the children and the nearby crowds on the Cox@Home Web sites to generate traffic for

advertisers.

Two Cox systems, Orange County, Calif., and Omaha, held

events this fall. Another 17 plan to run promotions through February 2000. In Orange

County, Cox's advertising client was a local talent agency.

One finalist from each market will be chosen to appear

nationally on the Discovery Channel's Discovery Kids weekend block. Each of those

finalists will also win a trip for two to New York City to explore a television studio.

Finalists from last year's promotion went to Colorado for a dinosaur dig.

Mullin said last year's Discovery Kids on Camera

promotion generated more ad-sales revenue than any other first-year campaign by the MSO.

She predicted the MSO would see a 30-percent growth in revenue with this year's

campaign.

Last year's sponsor clients included the United

Dairymen of Arizona, with its "Got Milk" promotion, and the U.S. Department of

Health, with an anti-smoking campaign.

The campaign also lets Cox promote new products and

services by setting up demonstration booths at the audition events. In Orange County, Cox

used the event to promote digital telephone, cable and high-speed Internet access.

While Cox and Discovery are not promising to make stars of

their young auditioners, it could happen.

Last year, for example, the producers of The Tonight

Show with Jay Leno were so taken with one finalist from the Roanoke contest, Carly

Whiting, that they flew her out to appear on the show.

The audition topic: favorite animal sounds.