Cox, MediaOne Close Swap
Englewood, Colo. -- Cox Communications Inc. and MediaOne
Group Inc. closed a previously announced system swap involving more than 105,000
subscribers in three New England states.
MediaOne received systems serving nearly 54,000 customers
in Taunton, North Attleboro, Franklin, Millis, Norton, Plainville, Somerset, Swansea and
Blackstone, Mass.
In return, Cox got systems with 51,000 customers in
Enfield, Conn.; Westerly, R.I.; and Holland, Mass., plus an undisclosed sum in cash.
As a result of the transaction, MediaOne claimed that it is
New England's largest broadband-services company, with more than 1.4 million regional
customers. Meanwhile, Cox strengthened its nearly complete grip on cable in Rhode Island.
Separately, Cox said last week that it closed its purchase
of 1st Commonwealth Communications Inc. cable systems with 11,000 subscribers
near Cox's cluster in Hampton Roads, Va.
First Commonwealth Cablevision Ltd., which owns cable
systems in seven Virginia communities, is still owned by 1st Commonwealth
owners Donald Perry and Brinton Belyea.
