Cox, MediaOne Close Swap

Englewood, Colo. -- Cox Communications Inc. and MediaOne

Group Inc. closed a previously announced system swap involving more than 105,000

subscribers in three New England states.

MediaOne received systems serving nearly 54,000 customers

in Taunton, North Attleboro, Franklin, Millis, Norton, Plainville, Somerset, Swansea and

Blackstone, Mass.

In return, Cox got systems with 51,000 customers in

Enfield, Conn.; Westerly, R.I.; and Holland, Mass., plus an undisclosed sum in cash.

As a result of the transaction, MediaOne claimed that it is

New England's largest broadband-services company, with more than 1.4 million regional

customers. Meanwhile, Cox strengthened its nearly complete grip on cable in Rhode Island.

Separately, Cox said last week that it closed its purchase

of 1st Commonwealth Communications Inc. cable systems with 11,000 subscribers

near Cox's cluster in Hampton Roads, Va.

First Commonwealth Cablevision Ltd., which owns cable

systems in seven Virginia communities, is still owned by 1st Commonwealth

owners Donald Perry and Brinton Belyea.