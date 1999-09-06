Cox Media Teams Up with MP3.com

Spurred by the reality that its radio stations may be

missing out on the brand-building power of the Internet, Cox

Interactive Media (CIMedia) has created a joint venture with MP3.com Inc., a current darling on Wall

Street and the purveyor of audio-compression technology that lets consumers download

music.

The offshoot of CIMedia's recent $45 million investment in

San Diego-based MP3.com, mp3radio.com, will build a cluster of music portals on the

Internet in a co-branded effort with local radio stations for seven radio formats.

The portals will not only offer consumers MP3 music

downloads, but they will also serve up e-commerce and other interactive content, helping

affiliated radio stations to increase their traffic and reach.

The formats are alternative, contemporary hit radio,

country, hot adult contemporary, rock, urban and urban adult contemporary. The sites will

launch simultaneously beginning in October, with 60 Cox Radio Inc. stations in 12 markets

representing mp3radio.com's first affiliates.

"As a company that has a significant presence in

radio, we at Cox believe this venture is a call to arms to the radio industry before it's

too late to act," said Peter Winter, president of Atlanta-based CIMedia, a sister

company to MSO Cox Communications Inc. "Radio-station Web sites aren't well

represented in the Media Metrix [Inc.] top 100. It's getting late early for the radio

industry."

Winter added, "We also have this big, fat broadband

pipe via Cox cable to exploit for this venture."

Gregg Lindahl, who was named president and chief operating

officer, will run mp3radio.com. Lindahl previously ran Eagle Research, a Cox

broadcast-research company.

The new unit will be located in Atlanta, with a head count

of 50 employees expected by the end of the year.