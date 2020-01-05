Cox Media Stations Return to Fios Customers
By Mike Farrell
Verizon Communications said it has reached a retransmission consent agreement with Cox Media, ending a four-day blackout of its stations in four separate markets.
The stations -- WFXT (Fox) in Boston, WXPI (NBC) in Pittsburgh and WSYT (Fox) in Syracuse -- went dark to Verizon customers in those areas on Dec. 31. s In a statement sent to Multichannel News at 7:37 p.m. Saturday, Verizon spokesman David Weissmann said a deal had been reached.
“We’ve been able to reach an agreement with the owners of WXPI, WFXT, and WSYT and will be able to restore their programming to our Fios® TV customers shortly,” Weissmann said in the message. “We appreciate the patience of our customers and value their business.”
Cox Media’s WSYT station website -- purchased as part of a larger deal by Apollo Global Management in February -- confirmed that a deal has been reached.
“Verizon Customers: We’re back on! Thank you for your patience,” WSYT’s website stated.
