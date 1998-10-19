Cox Holds R.I. Rates to 5.7%

Cox Communications Inc. will boost regulated cable rates in

Rhode Island by an average of 5.7 percent Nov. 1, although some subscribers will actually

see decreases.

However, the MSO may run into trouble in Pawtucket, where

expanding channel lineups at newly rebuilt systems will produce an increase of some 16

percent, bringing the town in line with rates in nearby Providence.

With five new channels added to the local lineup since last

summer, basic and expanded-basic rates in Pawtucket will jump from $15.66 per month to

$18.66 Nov. 1.

Not surprisingly, complaints from local residents are

coming in at a rate equal to the combined grievances logged from Cox's 30 other

locations in Rhode Island, according to state regulators.

But based on Cox's filing with the Division of Public

Utilities, Pawtucket's new rate will still be well below the $21.21 monthly rate

permitted under Federal Communications Commission guidelines, associate division

administrator John Notte said.

"We've gotten some complaints. But about 25

percent [of Cox's 267,130 customers in the state] have been pleasantly surprised,

because they're actually seeing decreases," Notte added.

Cox spokesman John Wolfe said the decreases were the result

of the company folding its "Optional Select Tier" -- which offered Cartoon

Network, The History Channel and ESPN2 -- into its expanded-basic package, thereby shaving

$4.95 per month off some monthly bills.

Moreover, earlier this year, the company added Comedy

Central and Sci-Fi Channel to its lineup in Pawtucket at no additional cost, Wolfe said.

The cost of premium services remains unchanged statewide,

Wolfe added.

In a recent interview with the Providence

Journal-Bulletin, company officials said the rate increases were strictly a function

of increased programming costs, with sports and news programming leading the way.