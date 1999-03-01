Cox, Century Set Wink Trials

Cox Communications Inc. and Century Communications Corp.

said last week that they will launch enhanced-broadcast services from Wink Communications

Inc. in suburban Los Angeles systems later this year.

Century will offer Wink to digital-cable customers in

Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, using General Instrument Corp. boxes.

And Cox plans to deploy Wink this month or in early April

in its Palos Verdes system, using advanced-analog boxes supplied by GI.

Tom Nagel, director of business and product development for

data services at Cox, called the deployment a consumer trial, and not necessarily an

endorsement of Wink's technology.

Nagel said Cox chose Palos Verdes because it's a

fairly small system that hasn't yet deployed new services such as high-speed-data

service Cox@Home, digital cable or telephony.

Testing Wink in larger markets with many other new services

probably wouldn't generate the response that it deserves, he added, "just

because of all of the clutter."

Wink will be offered as part of an advanced product tier

that includes an electronic programming guide and additional cable channels. Nagel said he

expects Wink to help drive penetration, "but we don't know how much it will

help."

Cox will also test the business model in which it shares

revenues from interactive advertising and purchase transactions with Wink.

In addition to Wink, Cox is looking at a number of TV-based

interactive services for analog or digital set-top boxes, including those from WorldGate

Communications Inc., Microsoft Corp.'s WebTV Networks unit, @Home Network,

Interactive Channel and ICTV Inc.

Wink also has deals with InterMedia Partners,

Tele-Communications Inc., Time Warner Cable, Comcast Corp. and Charter Communications.