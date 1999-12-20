Courts Winners & Sinners Too Thin

Call it the law's greatest hits: Courtroom Television

Network will air a retrospective of some of the past decade's big trials before we ring in

the New Year.

The basic network will actually run a two-week

retrospective, kicked off with sort of a cinematic summary called Winners & Sinners.

And a retrospective is all it is: It might have been

interesting had a reporter taken a run at updating the fodder here, especially since most

of the core material is so overexposed. This viewer, for one, has seen the "If it

doesn't fit, you must acquit" clip from the O.J. Simpson trial summation more times

than my own wedding video.

No, the only professional who gets a workout in this

special is the editor, and he or she wields a quick cutter. Even material that hasn't been

shown to death -- like the cathartic victim declarations by the survivors of Colin

Ferguson, the Long Island Railroad shooter -- are trimmed so tight that they are nearly

robbed of their humanity. This segment, which shows the true devastation of handgun

violence, can't be shown enough.

The clip selection for the hour-long kick-off special has

some bizarre choices. One features a grizzled Charles Manson ranting at a parole hearing.

Taken out of context, it makes even less sense than Manson usually does.

There are some intriguing nuggets. The commentators allude

to their favorite subjects, such as attorney Bobby Lee Cook, described as a

"real-life Matlock." He's prone to saying things like, "He's such a liar

that if he told me it was raining out, I wouldn't even get my coat and my hat." But

that's all you hear of him.

Actually, if you're intrigued at all by Winners &

Sinners, you'd be better off surfing into and out of Court TV for the two weeks ending

the year. The network will reprise 10 trials and one parole hearing. Coverage of the

Jeffrey Dahmer and Menendez brothers trials will be included, as well as classic

law-themed movies such as Inherit the Wind. The programming year will end with a

top 10 Crime Stories countdown.

Winners & Sinners will debut tonight (Dec. 20) at

10 p.m. on Court TV. Check local listings for the legal repeat of your choice.