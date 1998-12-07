Court TV Unveils New Primetime Schedule

Anaheim, Calif. -- As part of its effort to broaden its

audience, Courtroom Television Network has a batch of new original shows set for its

revamped primetime lineup, which it will start rolling out in January, officials said last

week.

Court TV president Henry Schleiff said the theme for the

network's new primetime schedule will be "crime and punishment," offering a

window on the American system of justice. Court TV is dayparting its schedule, keeping its

bailiwick of live trials on during the day while bringing entertainment and informational

programming to the evening.

The nightly programming will lead off at 6:30 p.m. with the

new series Pros and Cons. Originally slated to be named Rap Sheet,Pros

and Cons is a half-hour legal news magazine show. It will be hosted by Court TV

anchors Gregg Jarrett and Rikki Klieman.

"It's our firewall between day and night,"

Schleiff said.

Pros and Cons will be followed at 7 p.m. by the

off-network show Homicide: Life on the Street, which will also air at 9 p.m.,

midnight and 3 a.m. weeknights. At 8 p.m., Court TV will premiere Snap Judgment,

hosted by radio commentator and comedian Lionel. Snap Judgment, which repeats at 11

p.m. and 2 a.m., will cover strange but true cases in America's lower courts, from traffic

court to small claims to night court.

"It's MTV visits the lower courts," said

Schleiff, adding that Court TV wants to build Lionel into a personality the way E!

Entertainment Television did Greg Kinnear.

With the airing of Snap Judgment at 11 p.m.,

Schleiff said he is trying to counterprogram the broadcast networks with a show that will

attract black viewers in late night, like Arsenio tried to do.

The revamped Johnnie Cochran show, now dubbed Johnnie

Cochran Tonight, will air nightly from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., leading into the 9 p.m.

showing of Homicide. The Cochran show will also repeat at 11:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m.

At 10 p.m., Court TV will air shows created for a

documentary block called "Crime Stories," covering sensational trials, infamous

prisoners and actual accounts of notorious crimes -- shows called Trial Stories, Prison

Diaries, and After the Verdict.

On weekends, Court TV will air acquired movies -- under the

banner "Holmes Box Office," that's Holmes as in Sherlock -- from 2 p.m. to 4

p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Schleiff said. The kinds of movies

that viewers can expect to see include fare such as To Kill a Mockingbird and 12

Angry Men.

Schleiff said his goal is to increase Court TV's perennial

0.1 Nielsen Media Research rating into a 0.4 in primetime.

Court TV is targeting the 18- to 49-year-old demographic,

and Schleiff added that many of the network's primetime shows and talent, such as Cochran

and Lionel, have special appeal to African-American audiences.

"We have relaunched this network," Schleiff said.

"It represents the passion that's inherent in the subject itself. We haven't done

justice to that."

By the end of the first quarter, all of the new primetime

programming will have rolled out, Schleiff said.