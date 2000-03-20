Court TV Adds Series, Originals

New York -- Courtroom Television Network, continuing on a

ratings roll, has three primetime series in development as part of its plan to spend $120

million on programming over the next two years, up 20 percent over last year's

announced budget.

At its upfront presentation last week -- which was slated

to be a Mafia-themed spoof with cameos by The Sopranos'Lorraine

Bracco, Regis Philbin and Time Warner Inc. president Dick Parsons -- Court TV officials

said the network will air more than 250 hours of original evening programming this year,

in addition to its live daytime trial coverage.

Chairman and CEO Henry Schleiff also told media buyers the

network will fork over $20 million to promote the new season's programming -- more

than the service has spent in its prior nine-year history.

The marketing campaign breaks April 1, under the tag line,

"Judgment Days, Sleepless Nights." It will be Court TV's first national

consumer marketing campaign, aimed at adults 25 to 54.

For the 2000-2001 season, Court TV has given the go-ahead

to the series Forensic Files,which "looks at how modern technology

helps us to solve some of the most infamous cases out there," according to Schleiff.

He described Forensic Files, slated to debut in the fourth quarter, as "Dead

Man Talking."

The crime-and-justice network has also commissioned a pilot

for The Wrong Man,a one-hour investigative show about the controversial

cases of people who may have been wrongfully imprisoned, some of whom are on death row.

Its production team includes Nanette Burstein and Brett Morgen, Oscar nominees for The

Learning Channel's On the Ropes. The Wrong Man will debut in the late

third quarter or early fourth quarter.

And best-selling crime-beat writer Dominick Dunne has a

series in development that will look at "how the wealthy and powerful often go free

and unpunished," according to Schleiff. He described that potential show as

"Rich Man Walking."

Court TV, owned by Time Warner Entertainment and Liberty

Media Group, also has two documentary miniseries, shot as "docu-soaps," on its

docket.

In the first one, Academy Award nominee Jonathan Stack will

follow a real-life female New Orleans defense attorney. And the second project, Brooklyn

North Homicide,will track the exploits of a big-city homicide squad.

Schleiff described the two docu-soaps as "[MTV: Music

Television's The] Real World meets NYPD Blue.In these

two, we want to emphasize emotion."

Later this year, Court TV will also debut two original

documentary films. Boardwalk Babylon is about a cop in Atlantic City, N.J., who is

also a part-time minister, while The Greatest Murder Story Never Told gets in the

minds of a pair of mass-murderers by using their taped stories.

Court TV also said lawyer Alan Dershowitz -- a First

Amendment expert and Harvard University law professor -- will join the network as an

anchor once a week during his sabbatical in New York, with his first appearance set for

Sept. 8. Dershowitz will appear on Court TV on Fridays through June 2001, anchoring the

network's afternoon trial coverage.

And this fall, mystery writer Patricia Cornwell will host a

special that takes viewers into the world of her characters, such as medical examiner Kay

Scarpetta.

Since broadening its programming to include crime and

justice and adding fare such as Homicide: Life on the Street to its primetime

lineup, Court TV has seen its ratings soar. Last year in primetime, the network's

ratings rose 300 percent from 1998, to a 0.4 from a 0.1, according to Nielsen Media

Research.

Most recently, for the week of March 6, the network posted

a 0.8 rating in primetime, its highest primetime number since the O.J. Simpson trial.

Court TV generated $18.5 million in net ad revenue last

year, according to estimates by Paul Kagan Associates Inc., with $20.5 million projected

for this year.

Court TV's distribution is now at 40 million

subscribers, and Schleiff expects it to hit 50 million by year's end. In terms of

license fees, Court TV registered $37.7 million last year, Kagan estimated, and it is

projected to generate $40.9 million this year.

Time Warner and Liberty -- which bought out NBC's

interest in the network last year and brought in Schleiff to run it -- are happy with the

results Court TV has achieved to date, according to Schleiff. "They feel that they

have a real winner, and they are backing us," he added.