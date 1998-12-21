Court Rules for TCI in PEG-Access Dispute

A U.S. District Court has ruled that Tele-Communications

Inc. was justified in removing four PEG-access (public, educational and government)

programs from its system in Seattle for airing obscene material.

Experts called the decision a victory for TCI and other

operators. In the past, operators could only pull obscene programming off public-access

channels at the risk of being sued for allegedly violating programmers' First

Amendment rights.

"We were looking for a yardstick as to what was

obscene and what wasn't -- what we would put on the air and what we

couldn't," said Stephen Kipp, director of communications for TCI Cablevision in

Seattle. "This gives us a little more authority in determining what's

obscene."

Judge John Coughenour found that TCI was justified in

yanking Mike Hunt's Get Your Friend LaidTonight and The Mike Hunt

Show, along with Fulfilling Your Fantasies and Adventure TV, because

producers Mike Aivaz and T.J. Williamson had violated their initial programming agreements

with the MSO.

Aivaz, in fact, violated a secondary agreement that

restored his broadcast privileges in exchange for a promise to refrain from depicting

"ultimate sexual acts ... actual or simulated." His programming is now

permanently off the air.

Meanwhile, Williamson's programs are back on

TCI's lineup, but only as long as he complies with the same agreement.

"The judge was saying that as a public-access manager,

a cable operator can say, 'Thou shalt not run obscenity, and if you do, you lose your

programming privileges,'" TCI attorney Marshall Nelson said. "This gives

cable operators the right to set those basic standards, and it clearly gives operators the

right to enforce them."

In finding the programs obscene, Coughenour depicted

Aivaz's offerings as "wallowing in adolescent sexual retardation," while

Williamson tried a more "sophisticated wrapper" by conducting discussions on the

"artistic" merits of a film.

"TCI questions the sincerity of Williamson's

high-mindedness," he wrote.

Kipp said TCI has never prescreened any PEG-access

programs, and it would not in the future.

"We're not going to change that," he added.

"We don't want any appearance of censorship."

In response to complaints from subscribers, TCI filed the

lawsuit in May, alleging that the programs "expressly promote pornography," and

that they were edited to delete portions that are "not graphic depictions of explicit

sexual conduct."

It asked the court to find that the programs were obscene,

therefore supporting the MSO's initial decision to drop them from its channel lineup.

Nelson said the MSO acted because it was caught

"between a rock and a hard place."

Under the Telecommunications Act of 1996, operators cannot

exercise editorial control over what appears on PEG-access channels. But at the same time,

they're required to keep pornography off their cable networks or they face being

found criminally liable.

The situation was made even worse for TCI in Seattle when

city officials refused to get involved in the controversy, insisting that it was the

MSO's headache "as designated access manager for the public-access

channel."

Aivaz and Williamson could take the ruling to the Ninth

Circuit Court of Appeals, where they can ask for a review of the obscenity ruling.

Moreover, they could ask the court to examine Coughenour's refusal to rule on the

procedures employed by TCI in deciding to yank their programming.