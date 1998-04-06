Court Awards $2M For DBS Piracy Damages

A federal court in Seattle late last month awarded DirecTv

Inc. and NDS Americas Inc. $2.27 million in damages from two defendants accused of

distributing counterfeit access cards for the Digital Satellite System.

NDS makes the security access cards and encryption system

for DSS.

Dennis DeFlorville had been caught with 142 counterfeit

cards and was ordered to pay the two plaintiffs $1.42 million, or $10,000 for each card. A

U.S. District Court also ordered Randall Massner to pay $850,000 for the 85 cards he

admitted to possessing in a deposition.

The judgments are part of an ongoing civil case filed by

DirecTv and NDS in June 1996. Its trial date is set for June 1, 1998. A number of

defendants have already settled with DirecTv and NDS.

According to Larry Rissler, special counsel for signal

integrity at DirecTv, the judgment marks the largest monetary award DirecTv has won

against signal pirates to date.

DeFlorville and Massner are just two of more than 30

defendants that DirecTv has alleged are part of an international conspiracy to crack

DirecTv's conditional access system. According to Rissler, NDS and DirecTv used

federal RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) statutes to help bring the

case to trial.

In the civil case, DirecTv and NDS alleged that defendants

from five countries conspired to design, manufacture, distribute and sell counterfeit DSS

cards created through a process called reverse engineering. Counterfeit cards allow DSS

owners to obtain programming from DirecTv and U.S. Satellite Broadcasting whether or not

they've paid for it. Some signal pirates subscribe to basic programming packages and

use the pirated cards to steal additional programming, such as premium movie services or

seasonal sports packages.

Rissler would not speculate on how many counterfeit DSS

cards there may be in circulation today.

In addition to litigation, DirecTv and NDS have taken

action on the technical side to help slow down -- if not prevent altogether -- theft of

the DSS signal. The companies completed a security card swap-out last June, and also

activate periodic electronic countermeasures. Rissler said the last electronic

countermeasure was completed late last month. He said he did not want to specify how often

the electronic countermeasures were taken because he does not want to tip off potential

pirates.

The alleged conspiracy involved defendants from the U.S.,

Canada, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Mexico. Some of them may be subject to criminal

prosecution.

Rissler said the current Seattle case is a very interesting

one. "We've had death threats against some of the people who've

investigated this," he said.

DirecTv will continue to publicize its court

victories."We think publicity is a deterrent," Rissler said.