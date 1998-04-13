Country Music Television Keeps on Truckin

CBS Cable's Country Music Television is accelerating

its local-marketing and promotion plans for 1998, including putting the pedal to the metal

with a fifth CMT truck in early May.

Those trucks -- the first of which hit the asphalt for CMT

in July 1993 -- have proven to be attractive vehicles not only for grassroots promotions,

but also for driving ad sales for the network's affiliates, according to Bob Storin,

CMT's director of marketing.

CMT -- which did just under 1,000 local promotions last

year, and which expects to do "1,100 or 1,200" this year, with and without

trucks -- offers the vehicles to interested affiliates for use at country fairs,

festivals, rodeos, concerts and the like, Storin said. He estimated that each truck

averages 25 events per month.

The need for yet another truck -- which will debut May 10

in Chicago for the George Strait Chevy Truck Country Music Festival -- became clear once

CMT committed two from its existing fleet to the Strait tour and the "Wal-Mart Music

Across America Tour" -- two examples of what CMT refers to as "backyard

marketing."

The ad-sales aspect has just started to catch on among

affiliates within the past year, Storin said, but CMT can't gauge volume, since many

don't report their results.

Tele-Communications Inc.'s TCI Media Services in Texas

and Louisiana sold nearly $175,000 in local time to one-dozen accounts around the

truck's visits last spring, including Pontiac dealers, apparel stores, restaurants

and an appliance store, said Tom Calvin, Dallas-based TCI regional marketing director.

That was mostly incremental revenue, but Calvin cited a

mall and a couple of car dealers as new-to-cable accounts.

From March to May 1997, whenever the CMT vehicle

wasn't occupied with the Wal-Mart Tour, TCI systems in Houston, Dallas, Abilene and

Corpus Christi, Texas, "kind of monopolized the truck," Calvin said. He added

that the truck worked equally well in systems with 35,000 subscribers and systems with

670,000 subscribers, which is why most of the systems plan to use it again this spring.

In Raleigh, N.C., Time Warner Cable's Adcast sold the

promoter of a home show on its first cable buy by linking it with CMT's truck visit

in mid-June, said Denise Dobbins, the system's promotion specialist. Time Warner is

talking with some car dealers about future linkups, she added.

Time Warner systems in St. Augustine, Lake City, Palataka

and elsewhere in Florida used CMT's truck stops to spark excitement among viewers and

employees for CMT's April 1 launches, said Michelle Broussard, public-affairs

director for the MSO's Atlanta national division. In Marietta, Ga., Time

Warner's system plans another CMT promotion around an April 17 Deana Carter concert,

although the truck may not be involved.

CMT is the media sponsor of the Strait tour, with a

seven-performer roster that will make 18 stops in stadiums in such markets as Phoenix;

Tampa, Fla.; New Orleans; and Birmingham, Ala. Each stadium holds about 50,000 people. CMT

has reserved 20 tickets for the Strait tour's final stop at Houston's Rice

Stadium June 7 for winners of a local sweepstakes involving advertisers in 10 tour

markets.

Starting April 27, CMT will present the Wal-Mart

tour's second year. Soon after Strait's tour concludes in June, it'll be

followed by a new,unspecified "CMT Presents" tour for the second half of

the year, Storin said.