Copa America Soccer Strikes U.S. PPV

Fox Sports World will distribute 17 games from the upcoming

Copa America soccer series via pay-per-view.

Unlike previous Copa America tournaments, the championship

game will not be part of the PPV package -- Fox Sports World Español will telecast it.

Still, Fox and industry executives believe that the soccer series will draw significant

PPV buys.

The tournament, which runs from June 29 through July 18,

will retail at a suggested price of $14.95 per game, or $99.95 for the 19-game package,

Fox Sports World vice president and general manager Dan Casey said. The PPV games will

feature both English and Spanish feeds.

Casey said he hopes that this year's version of the

games can match the average 330,000 buys that each prior Copa America PPV event has

generated. He added that he doesn't expect a major drop-off in PPV interest due to

the championship game appearing on basic cable.

Fox decided to maintain carriage of nine games, including

the finals, to help increase distribution of Fox Sports World Español's 23

million-subscriber service.

"We're trying to be more aggressive and increase

the penetration of the network, and we thought that keeping the championship game would

help," Casey said. "We'd still like to do better on the performance this

time out, especially with the packages."

Viewer's Choice senior vice president of programming

Michael Klein said interest in the early round contests will help to push buys for those

games and, hopefully, offset the loss of the championship contest.

"We would have preferred to have the finals, and we

tried hard to get them, but our affiliates still expressed interest in distributing the

games," he said. "There will be strong interest in the early round games, so we

should do well."

Fox Sports World will support the PPV package with heavy

print, radio and TV ads in major Hispanic markets, according to the network's

marketing manager, Veronica Alvarez.

In addition, the network will offer a sweepstakes

surrounding Copa America that will net the winner a $10,000 cash grand-prize award.

Casey said Fox Sports World will also get cross-promotional

support from the regional sports networks that are owned by and affiliated with Fox Sports

-- particularly those in strong soccer markets such as Boston and Florida.