Cooling-Off Period, Cold War

Even during last week's so-called cooling-off period,

when both sides went back to the table to negotiate, The Walt Disney Co.'s ABC

Inc.'s KTRK-TV and Time Warner Cable in Houston still took public swipes at each

other.

Time Warner officials claimed that they had no choice but

to retaliate, with TV spots and print, to KTRK's continuing ad campaign against it.

The TV station was still promoting, with full-page ads in the Houston Chronicle,

its offer to give Time Warner subscribers $99 rebates if they switched to DirecTV Inc.

service.Both DirecTV and EchoStar Communications Corp.'s Dish Network carry

KTRK in Houston.

"There was a cooling-off period, and they violated

it," Time Warner spokesman Michael Luftman said. "They never stopped running

their ads. It was a real breach of trust."

In response, the Houston cable system began running three

cross-channel spots discussing its situation and talks with Disney.

In one TV commercial, Ron McMillan, president of Time

Warner Houston, told viewers last week, "If KTRK had a nose, it would be growing like

Disney's character, Pinocchio."

In another spot, McMillan said Time Warner had already

distributed 10,000 "Tune to 13" kits, which included A/B switches and antennas.

The system had another 27,000 kits ready to hand out last week.

Time Warner also began running print ads that described its

own rebate offer. The ads said, "Time Warner will give you a $99 rebate, and you

don't even need to buy a dish to get it."

In Time Warner's ad, subscribers who had rebate

coupons from KTRK for DirecTV were told to send them to the cable system. In exchange,

they would get $10 credits on their digital-cable bill for 10 months or free installation

and one free month of service for Road Runner.

KTRK had initially said it would give out rebates to 1,500

Time Warner subscribers, but by the end of last Thursday, 5,000 vouchers were out and

would be honored, according to an ABC spokeswoman.

But a DirecTV spokesman said it was "a little

premature to say it will directly result" in that many new customers for the DBS

service. In fact, DirecTV -- which began carrying KTRK Dec. 18 -- doesn't know how

many subscribers it has gained in Houston due to the KTRK flap.

--Linda Moss