Content Providers Juggle Platforms

The phenomenon commonly referred to as

"convergence" is fast becoming a maze of diverging technologies and formats for

those producing interactive-TV content.

Some content providers find the multiplicity of different

operating environments from companies like Wink Communications Inc., WorldGate

Communications Inc., @Home Network and Interactive Channel to be a learning experience.

But many still hope for a single development platform, so that they don't have to

"repurpose" their programming.

Cable News Network's CNN Interactive (CNNin) is one of

several cable programmers taking a proactive stance on interactive content, and it has

quickly found that "each [platform] is slightly different," said Mark Bernstein,

vice president and general manager of CNNin.

Still, Bernstein and other networks, like The Weather

Channel, do not consider programming for the half-dozen of so formats as burdensome -- so

far.

"We're learning for the next generation,"

Bernstein said. "We want to be the preferred provider [of news] for our

customers," whether those customers are viewing news in the office, on the couch or

in an airport. "We don't want them turning to another provider of news."

TWC also considers the current plethora of interactive

options to be a learning tool, said Karen Lennon, director of business development/new

media for the network.

"We're hoping to learn as much as we can in a

very short period of time," Lennon said.

Like CNNin, TWC is entrenched in relationships with a

number of interactive-television providers. Lennon said developing content for the various

interactive-TV formats is similar to authoring for the different Web browsers.

It can be as easy as inserting simple code into the

vertical blanking interval that links to a Web URL (its address), "all the way up to

all of the data being inserted into the VBI," she said.

Lennon acknowledged that the interactive-TV market is

currently segmented, but, she pointed out, "the earlier we gain an understanding of

these things, the better."

Miguel Garcia, vice president of software development for

CNNin, counted among his challenges the early development of a content-management system.

That way, he said, CNN can produce content once and repurpose it multiple times. It was

important, Garcia said, to "detach the content-production process from the

distribution process," by putting a content-management system in the middle.

For each of the formats for which CNNin delivers content,

it has established a series of profiles based on the format, the look and feel and the

delivery schedule, Garcia said.

TWC's participation in the various interactive-TV

formats, Lennon said, lets the company see "what types of content people choose to go

interactive with."

Bernstein cited Intel Corp.'s "Intercast"

service, which is delivered over the VBI, as one clear example of information blending

with TV programs.

"Whether Intercast is the ultimate solution -- which I

probably think it will not be -- we can learn a lot from Intercast and Wink as we get to

those ultimate solutions," Bernstein said.

Despite the willingness of programmers to repurpose their

content for various flavors of interactive TV, there is still an underlying desire for

standardization.

"The big promise," Lennon said, "is that we

author it once and distribute it everywhere."

But, she added, it's too early to pick interactive-TV

winners and losers. "You really can't count people out" this early in the

new resurgence of interactive programming, she said.

Bernstein, also a "big proponent" of

standardization, said CNN is already participating in a variety of industry associations

to push a common content-authoring environment for broadband interactivity. The aim there,

he said, "is to spend more time enriching our content and less time reformatting our

content."